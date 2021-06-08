Mumbai: Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is feeling much better and has been discharged from the hospital. Boney Kapoor revealed that “Anshula is home and healthy” in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. A few days ago, she was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. During her stay at the hospital, Janhvi Kapoor visited her over the weekend. Boney Kapoor further said: “Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She’s in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing”. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Talks About Getting Back On Track After a Difficult Phase | Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar

Boney Kapoor attributed the increased presence of shutterbugs at the hospital to Dilip Kumar also being admitted in the same hospital. “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood”, Kapoor further said. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Talks About Malaika Arora: My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out



Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula’s online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind, has been silently working all through the pandemic to help as many people as possible across India. The brother-sister duo raised over Rs 1 crore and has helped over 30,000 people and their families in need. During these toughed times, Anshula has also been raising awareness about mental health issues and often shares positive messages on her social media handle.