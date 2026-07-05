Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s mehendi ceremony: Kapoor siblings join celebration, groom-to-be’s surprise steals the show – See pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s mehendi ceremony turned into a joyful family celebration, with the Kapoor siblings joining the festivities and the groom-to-be leaving everyone smiling with a memorable surprise performance.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/anshula-kapoor-rohan-thakkars-mehendi-ceremony-kapoor-siblings-join-celebration-groom-to-bes-surprise-steals-the-show-see-pics-8465759/ Copy

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s mehendi ceremony (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, and their mehendi ceremony was all about family, music, and happy moments. Ahead of the wedding, the Kapoor family hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony for Anshula Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor is set to marry her fiancé Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026. Pre-wedding celebrations for the couple officially kicked off in June 2026 with Mata Ki Chowki. The pre-wedding function brought together several members of the Kapoor family, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. While loved ones enjoyed the celebrations, it was one special moment involving Rohan Thakkar that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s Mehendi Ceremony

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their mehendi ceremony with close friends and family ahead of their wedding. The venue was decorated with traditional floral arrangements, while music and lively performances added to the festive mood. Videos and pictures shared on social media by Orry, Sonam, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor’s other close friends offered a glimpse of the celebrations, showing the couple enjoying every moment with their loved ones. The intimate function reflected the family’s excitement as the wedding day drew closer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Kapoor siblings join Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s mehendi ceremony

The mehendi ceremony of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar turned into a heartwarming family celebration as Anshula Kapoor’s siblings, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, joined the festivities with cheerful spirits. The trio was seen enjoying the celebrations alongside other members of the Kapoor family. Orry gave a sneak peek from Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi celebrations on Instagram.

Rohan Thakkar’s surprise wins hearts

One of the biggest highlights of the evening came from groom-to-be Rohan Thakkar, who surprised everyone with an energetic dance performance to the iconic Bollywood wedding song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. His unexpected performance brought smiles to guests and added an extra dose of fun to the celebrations.

The lively moment quickly became viral from the mehendi ceremony, with guests cheering him on as he danced for Anshula. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are set to get married on July 6, 2026, as confirmed by Boney Kapoor.