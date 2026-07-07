Anshula Kapoor’s Wedding: Arjun Kapoor’s heartfelt vidaai message is the sweetest thing you’ll read today

Arjun Kapoor poured his heart out as he bid an emotional farewell to sister Anshula Kapoor after her wedding to longtime beau Rohan Thakkar. His touching vidaai note, filled with love and memories, has left the internet teary-eyed.

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Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar was filled with love, laughter and emotional moments. Among them, it was brother Arjun Kapoor’s heartfelt vidaai post that touched the hearts of fans and quickly went viral on social media. After Anshula tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 6, Arjun shared a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding, celebrating his sister as she began a new chapter of her life.

The photos captured several adorable sibling moments. In one picture, Arjun is seen standing protectively beside Anshula with his hand resting on her head. Another heartwarming click shows him playfully pulling her cheeks as the two smile from ear to ear. While Anshula looked stunning in a peach-and-gold embroidered lehenga paired with traditional jewellery, Arjun complemented her in a maroon embroidered kurta.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun penned an emotional note that read, “To me you will always be mine, but now I have to let u go…Today you start ur new journey with ur partner & my heart mind & soul are so so happy seeing u smile. I have seen u grow up & become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t u ever worry cause she is watching over u & blessing u all the time… I’m always here, always got ur back & always making sure the smile never leaves. Love u. Your Arjun Bhaiya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



The touching message struck a chord with fans, who praised the beautiful bond the siblings share.

Anshula also remembered her late mother, Mona Kapoor, on her wedding day in a deeply emotional way. During the ceremony, a framed photograph of Mona Kapoor was placed beside the couple in the mandap, symbolically ensuring that her blessings remained a part of the special occasion.

Later, Anshula shared dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt note for her husband, Rohan Thakkar. She wrote, “06.07.2026 ❤️ Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511.”

For those unaware, Anshula and Rohan got engaged after he proposed to her in June last year. The couple later celebrated their official Goddhana ceremony in October before finally exchanging wedding vows in the presence of close family and friends.