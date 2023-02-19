Home

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 2: Paul Rudd's Superhero Action-Saga Shows Decent Growth - Check Report

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 2: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania continues its hold at the Indian box office despite competition from Shehzada and Pathaan. While The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer action-drama recreated the David Dhawan masala for the masses, Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan reduced its ticket prices. However, the craze for Marvel films post Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame remains the same. Therefore, the superhero actioner starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Erik Killmonger in crucial roles has surpassed Shehzada‘s collection. Word-of-mouth and Marvel’s strong fanbase worked in favour of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The film’s massive opening helped it to retain its hold among the Indian audiences.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA SHOWS DECENT GROWTH IN INDIA

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania collected around Rs 19 crore in India, ahead of Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada that garnered over Rs 12 Crore, as reported by India Today. The first day collection of the action-adventure stood at Rs 9 Crore. The Phase 5 MCU sci-fi action-thriller has earned approximately Rs 9 Crore to Rs 9.80 Crore at the Indian box office on Day 2, as reported by India Today.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA PERFORMS WELL AT GLOBAL BOX OFFICE

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania collected $17.5 million from Thursday previews across USA, as reported by Variety. The Peyton Reed directorial is expected to collect between $100 million and $125 million in its first four days worldwide. The American superhero movie has already made an estimated $23.8 million in its first two days of release, as reported by India Today.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is produced and distributed by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures respectively.

