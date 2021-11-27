Antim The Final Truth Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer was released worldwide on Friday, November 26 and received positive reviews from critics and audience. It is being said that Antim The Final Truth earned less as compared to other Salman Khan movies. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial collected around Rs 8.9 crore worldwide on its opening day. In India, Antim collected Rs 5 crore, as per early estimates.Also Read - Antim Twitter Review: Salman Khan Fans Celebrate Gripping And Emotional Gangster Drama, Call it ‘Raw & Powerful’

#Antim Day 1 Box Office Collection Ind Nett – 5.00 Cr (Est)

Ind Gross – 5.90 Cr

Overseas – 3 Cr

WW – 8.9 Cr

FF – 3.75 Lacs #SalmanKhan #AyushSharma — BOX OFFICE UPDATER ( HARSH GOSWAMI ) (@Bollywo55613934) November 27, 2021



Just like Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim too is a predominantly single-screen affair and this is where most of the people have come in. John Abraham’s film began on a disappointing note. The Milap Zaveri-directed movie has collected Rs 3.60 crore on its opening day, which is lesser than the first day box office collections of 2018’s Satyameva Jayate. Also Read - ‘Cold War? Sooryavanshi Opened Floodgates!’ John Abraham Addresses Rift Rumours With Akshay Kumar

Antim sees Salman Khan as a righteous cop, who is ready to do whatever it takes to right all wrongs—an avatar which usually works wonders for Bhai fans. Aayush plays the role of a hardened gangster, which is a far cry from his romantic avatar in his debut film LoveYatri. Also Read - Salman Khan Says '50 Plus me Mehnat Kar Rahe Hain' When Asked About Last Generation of Superstars

Antim is set on the premise of age-old ordeal of farmers losing their land to mafias. It shows its repercussions when Aayush Sharma (who plays Rahul), is a jobless son of a farmer and turns into one of the most dreaded gangsters who joins hands with land mafias of Pune to fight injustice after his father is ripped off his land.