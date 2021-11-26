Antim Twitter Review: Antim: The Final Truth starrer Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has hit the screens worldwide on November 26. Fans of the superstar was waiting for the film since a long time and since it is day 1 the reviews have started coming in on Twitter after first show. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim released by Zee Studios. The remake of the successful Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, has Salman Khan playing the character of a Sikh cop.Also Read - ‘Cold War? Sooryavanshi Opened Floodgates!’ John Abraham Addresses Rift Rumours With Akshay Kumar
The movie is all about the ripped avatars and action sequences of Salman and Ayush and this has gained much attention on Twitter. Netizens have given a thumbs up to the film and call it 'Real, Raw and Ruthless'. One of the users wrote, "#Antim – Raw,Powerful & Entertaining. #AyushSharma role of a youngster turned gangster is over the top and unforgettable,#SalmanKhan presence adds more strength to the film. Overall Treat for commercial cinema lovers. #AntimTheFinalTruth". Another one said, "There are Few Films which makes Audience Respect u even more as An Actor.#Antim is tht Film For #SalmanKhan.He hs Just nailed it,One of his recent best performance. It feels so Gud When ur star performs so well.He Should do More movies in Intense Space bt as a lead. #AntimReview".
Have a look at the Twitter reactions here:
Watch the film and share your review with us!