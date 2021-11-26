Antim Twitter Review: Antim: The Final Truth starrer Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has hit the screens worldwide on November 26. Fans of the superstar was waiting for the film since a long time and since it is day 1 the reviews have started coming in on Twitter after first show. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim released by Zee Studios. The remake of the successful Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, has Salman Khan playing the character of a Sikh cop.Also Read - ‘Cold War? Sooryavanshi Opened Floodgates!’ John Abraham Addresses Rift Rumours With Akshay Kumar

The movie is all about the ripped avatars and action sequences of Salman and Ayush and this has gained much attention on Twitter. Netizens have given a thumbs up to the film and call it ‘Real, Raw and Ruthless’. One of the users wrote, “#Antim – Raw,Powerful & Entertaining. #AyushSharma role of a youngster turned gangster is over the top and unforgettable,#SalmanKhan presence adds more strength to the film. Overall Treat for commercial cinema lovers. #AntimTheFinalTruth”. Another one said, “There are Few Films which makes Audience Respect u even more as An Actor.#Antim is tht Film For #SalmanKhan.He hs Just nailed it,One of his recent best performance. It feels so Gud When ur star performs so well.He Should do More movies in Intense Space bt as a lead. #AntimReview”. Also Read - Salman Khan Says '50 Plus me Mehnat Kar Rahe Hain' When Asked About Last Generation of Superstars

Have a look at the Twitter reactions here:

Congratulations team #Antim..Loved the film!!@BeingSalmanKhan Sir u are so so amazing as #Rajveer..#Aayush has smashed it as #Rahuliya

N lovely #Mahima u had my heart..

Bestest wishes to the team Go n watch this action packed entertainer in the theatres near you !! — Himesh Mankad (@HimeshMankaddd) November 26, 2021

Love and Blessing #SalmanKhan gets from every age group nd strata of society is what really matters❤️..happy that even though not his main lead still #Antim getting all praise nd bringing +vty back for SK..for you all’s appetite of BO there is giant #Tiger3 #AntimReview pic.twitter.com/NbuSeW0cfo — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) November 26, 2021

Finished watching #Antim

Intensely packed storyline with power packed action sequences elevated by tyrannic BGM. #SalmanKhan screen presence is stupendous!! #Ayush has succeeded in pulling off a blatant and ruthless gangster. Interval and Climax is the pinnacle of movie.

4⭐️/5 pic.twitter.com/61VcmVVfg4 — Soham Raj Tripathy (@beingsrt) November 26, 2021

Director #MaheshManjrekar attempts the gangster drama yet again with #Antim and though he gives it all, #Vaastav [#SanjayDutt] – also about a gangster – remains his best work to date… #RaviBasrur’s background score is electrifying. #AntimReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

This reason why Salman bhai ruling every one heart Awesumm movie full paise vashool I like 1 half & after interval 2 half start First day Show Really Tiger is back #AntimReview #AntimTheFinalTruth #Antim https://t.co/dTryTz8K6M — ♞ (@beingGavy) November 26, 2021

Watch the film and share your review with us!