Anu Aggarwal reveals why she rejected multiple film offers during her career: ‘It wasn’t enough for…’

Actress Anu Aggarwal has opened up about her decision to turn down several film offers during her acting career.

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Anu Aggarwal (PC - Twitter)

Former actress Anu Aggarwal recently opened up about why she rejected many film offers during her career. In a post shared on Instagram, the Aashiqui actress explained that she was always careful about the kind of films she chose to do. According to Anu, she felt a strong responsibility towards the audience and often thought about whether a film was truly worth people’s time and money. Sharing her thoughts along with a photo, she wrote, “You first. One thing that always stayed on my mind as an actor was that people were paying to watch my films. Many came from middle-class and lower-middle-class families. Some saved money just to buy a ticket. So I kept asking myself — are we giving them something that is truly worth what they paid for?”

She added, “That question changed the way I chose the films I agreed to act in. It wasn’t enough for a film to be successful. It had to deserve its audience. Perhaps that’s one reason I turned down so many offers. It wasn’t only about being typecast or choosing the right role. I felt a responsibility towards the people sitting in the theatre. The audience had given me everything. The least I could do was respect their time, attention, and trust.”

In her career, Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with the 1990 romantic drama “Aashiqui” opposite Rahul Roy. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial became a massive success, with its soundtrack emerging as the highest-selling Bollywood album at the time of its release.

Born on January 11, 1969, in New Delhi and raised in Chennai, Anu Aggarwal had an impressive academic background long before entering the entertainment industry. She graduated from the University of Delhi and was a gold medalist in Sociology. Before becoming an actor, Anu explored different career paths. She had a brief but successful stint as an international model and also worked as a VJ. Her first acting experience came through television with the Doordarshan serial Isi Bahane, marking her entry into the world of performance.

Interestingly, acting was never a career Anu had planned for herself. Reports suggest she initially had no ambitions of entering Bollywood and took up Aashiqui only after Mahesh Bhatt strongly encouraged her to do so. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt was so convinced that Anu was perfect for the role that he reportedly spent nearly a year developing and writing the film with her in mind. At the time, Anu was living in Paris and had built a different life for herself, including a relationship with an art dealer. She eventually left that world behind to pursue Bollywood. The decision changed her life completely, as Aashiqui’s success brought immense fame and a flood of film offers her way.

She later appeared in several Hindi films, including Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, The Cloud Door, Janam Kundli, and Ram Shastra.