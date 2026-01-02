Anu Malik clears air on ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ from Border 2, says credit has been given

The recent buzz around Border 2 took an unexpected turn when veteran composer Anu Malik raised concerns about the recreated version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, now titled Ghar Kab Aaoge. The song, originally composed by Malik for the 1997 blockbuster Border, has been reimagined for the upcoming sequel, sparking a wave of discussion online.

However, the composer has now stepped forward to clear the air and put an end to the speculation.

What sparked the confusion?

The makers of Border 2 recently unveiled Ghar Kab Aaoge, a modern recreation of the emotional anthem Sandese Aate Hain. The new version has been composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Soon after its release, fans noticed that Anu Malik’s name was missing in initial conversations around the song, leading to questions about whether the original composer had been given due credit.

This led Anu Malik to briefly express concern, stating that Sandese Aate Hain was deeply associated with him and that any version of it naturally carried his musical legacy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Anu Malik clears the air

Putting all rumours to rest, Anu Malik took to Instagram Stories to issue a clarification. He shared that producer Bhushan Kumar had, in fact, credited him appropriately and that there was no dispute between them.

“I would like to clarify about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect,” Anu wrote. “This is a special collaboration and I am proud of it. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

He further added that he stands by the project and appreciates the respect shown towards the original composition.

Why the song matters so much

Originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hain became one of the most emotional patriotic songs in Hindi cinema. Featured in J P Dutta’s Border, the song captured the pain of separation and the emotional cost of war, making it timeless for generations of listeners.

With Border 2, the makers aim to revisit that emotional connection while presenting it in a new cinematic setting. The sequel is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

What’s next for Border 2?

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and J P Dutta, Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026. With a powerful cast, high emotional stakes and nostalgia-driven music, expectations from the film are already sky-high.

For now, Anu Malik’s clarification has put an end to the controversy, allowing fans to focus on what truly matters — the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most emotional war stories.