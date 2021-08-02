New Delhi: On Sunday, after Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Indians were shocked to hear the national anthem of Israel and they could only relate to the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale featuring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre. Furious netizens started flooding Twitter with tweets on singer, music composer Anu Malik that he didn’t leave the national anthem of a country!Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates, Hockey Quarterfinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020: IND W Dominate First Quarter Against Hockeyroos

As soon as Artem Dolgopyat won the men’s floor exercise on Sunday for Israel’s first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold, the country’s national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ was played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag was raised in honour of the gymnast. There are around 9,000 of tweets that trolled Anu Malik and thanked the Olympics and the internet for letting them know the truth. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

One of the users wrote: “So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to the internet we now know this”. Another said: “No it is not just you. 100% true. I can’t get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT”. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule, Day 11, August 2 Monday: Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, India Women's Hockey Team in Action - Events, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details

Watch the video here and you too can relate to the song!

Can’t stop laughing.

Anu Malik stole the Israeli national anthem also 😂😂😂

But more than that he was so sure that no one will ever find it out! https://t.co/xWYLQBlU1e — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) August 1, 2021

Israel’s national anthem has uncanny resemblance to Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Chaman song from Diljale at a lower tempo. And since Anu Malik was the music director, I am 💯% convinced now that he copied even that music too from here. 😁 https://t.co/zpgyrovmr5 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik is time traveler.

He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948.

Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020. https://t.co/ulY0nPFmz6 pic.twitter.com/VsGEuTa0pQ — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) August 1, 2021

Hence proved: Anu Malik saab was at 1996 summer olympics pic.twitter.com/IvQlABqQM4 — Vigilante (@vigil_nte) August 1, 2021

Also, watch Diljale song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’by Anu Malik:

Anu Malik is a music composer who has created several commercially successful songs for Bollywood. He is known for the use of the tabla in his songs, including Taal Pe Jab and Mere Humsafar from the film Refugee, Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na, Eli Re Eli from Yaadein and Baazigar O Baazigar from the film Baazigar.