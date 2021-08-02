New Delhi: On Sunday, after Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Indians were shocked to hear the national anthem of Israel and they could only relate to the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale featuring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre. Furious netizens started flooding Twitter with tweets on singer, music composer Anu Malik that he didn’t leave the national anthem of a country!Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Scores And Updates, Hockey Quarterfinal, Tokyo Olympics 2020: IND W Dominate First Quarter Against Hockeyroos
As soon as Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise on Sunday for Israel's first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold, the country's national anthem 'Hatikvah' was played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag was raised in honour of the gymnast. There are around 9,000 of tweets that trolled Anu Malik and thanked the Olympics and the internet for letting them know the truth.
One of the users wrote: "So Anu Malik didn't spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale's Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to the internet we now know this". Another said: "No it is not just you. 100% true. I can't get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT".
Watch the video here and you too can relate to the song!
Also, watch Diljale song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’by Anu Malik:
Anu Malik is a music composer who has created several commercially successful songs for Bollywood. He is known for the use of the tabla in his songs, including Taal Pe Jab and Mere Humsafar from the film Refugee, Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na, Eli Re Eli from Yaadein and Baazigar O Baazigar from the film Baazigar.