Home

Entertainment

Anuapamma Latest Update: Yashdeep Bails Out Anupamaa From Prison, Vanraj Lashes Out At Paritosh For His Hideous Act

Anuapamma Latest Update: Yashdeep Bails Out Anupamaa From Prison, Vanraj Lashes Out At Paritosh For His Hideous Act

Anupamaa Update: In the recent episode of the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa gets bail from the prison, on the other and Vanraj finds out about the horrible act of Paritosh. Read on.

Anupamaa Update: The popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa has been grabbing the attention of its viewers, ever since Anuapamaa landed behind bars, fans started to wonder if Anupamaa could make it out of prison. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia gets caught between Shruti’s despairing life in India as she gets admitted to the hospital. Back at Paritosh’s home, his father Vanraj figures out the trouble was caused by Toshu in the first place. Yashdeep’s Beeji ensured Anupamaa was not the real culprit behind the theft. Read on.

Vanraj Finds Out About Paritosh’s Hideous Act

At the start of the episode, it was witnessed that Parithosh couldn’t afford the money to pay back to the goons. Paritosh confessed that he ran out of money and his mother was put behind bars because of the misunderstanding he assessed. He confronted the goons to pay back the money as soon as possible, however, this time, the brawlers didn’t agree to move from their place until they got their money back. Paritosh in anger got furious and charged at the goons, just before another man was about to hit back at Toshu, Vanraj enters the scene and saves his son.

He also takes out his gold chain and the rest of his money. Vanraj also assured the goons that he would soon return the rest of the money that Toshu had to return. Vanraj saves his son from a brutal fight, Vanraj goes on to ask why the brawlers were behind him. Paritosh, keeping a stone on his confronts everything to his father and realises that he made a huge mistake. On the other side, Vanraj scolds his son for putting his mother behind bars for no such reason, even after knowing that Anupamaa does not involve herself in such kind of activities.

Will Anuj Kapadia Fly Back To India? Here’s What We Know

After Anuj Kapadia gets a call from his daughter Aadhya, he rushes out of prison and leaves the matter in Yashdeep’s care, after stepping out of the prison, Anuj Kapadia answers the phone call from Choti and notices that Shruti is admitted to the hospital. Adhya breaks down and pleads to her father to arrive in India as soon as possible, she even confronts her dad that she is unable to handle the situation and Shruti is desperately asking about Anuj.

Yashdeep Suspects Paritosh Of Framing Anupamaa

Later in the episode, it was noticed that Yashdeep’s mother pleaded with her son to make sure that Anupamaa was out of prison. She insisted to Yashdeep that whosoever was responsible for the hideous act must be put behind bars. Yashdeep recalled when Anupamaa had caught Paritosh roaming out without locking the master room. Yashdeep at the back of his mind had a thought that Paristosh was the reason behind getting his mother’s arrest.

Aupamaa Gets Bail From Prison, Beji Gets Emotional

Towards the end of the episode, when Anupamaa is rotting in the prison thinking after 15 years she might get bailed out from prison, soon a police officer comes and gives her the good news about Anupamaa’s bail. While Anu was busy finding her family she found Yashdeep’s Biji looking out for her. Anupamaa broke down in tears and shared her horrible experience in prison, before the episode came to an end, Yashdeep made sure that whoever but Anupamaa behind bars would surely suffer one day for sure.

Do you think Anupamaa will suspect Paritosh of his hideous act? Will Anuj Kapadia flying back to India to meet Shruti? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.