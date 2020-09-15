Veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan raked a controversy on Tuesday after she addressed the drug nexus in Bollywood during the monsoon session in Rajya Sabha. Jaya hinted at Ravi Kishan’s statement and slammed him for his remarks. Now, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has backed Jaya and tweeted, “Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reedh ki haddi aise dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like).” Also Read - Ravi Kishan Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Remark on Drug Nexus in Bollywood, Says 'I am Deeply Hurt, Thought She Would Support Me'

He added, "I do not know much but please tag Ravi and make him aware about dirty Bhojpuri songs. It is his responsibility as he is in the Parliament because of Bhojpuri cinema. He will certainly raise his voice for the right cause."

Jaya said, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

“I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry – the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible”, she added.

Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, reacted to Jaya’s remark and told the Bombay Times, “Jo Jaya ji ne bola I am quite hurt. It’s very wrong. I thought she would in fact support me. Her parliament session was at 9 am today and I thought she will say things like, ‘Let’s finish off the drug cartel, or catch who the peddlers are.’ My concern is that yeh drugs, koi fashion na bana de. Isi liye jo koi kar raha hai unko pakadna jaroori hai. That is why maine apne taraf se aawaz uthai. Usme mujhe support milna chiahiye tha, she is my senior, I have worked with her, she knows me, she always blesses me…ab pata nahi unhone aisa kyu kaha.”