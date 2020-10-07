Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s custody have been extended till October 20. The special NDPS court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the two accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Both of them have been in jail for around a month after being arrested under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the NDPS Act. Rhea was arrested in a drug-related case on September 9 after being interrogated thrice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta on Tuesday expressed concern for actress Rhea Chakraborty, who continues to be in judicial custody. Anubhav Sinha tweeted: “That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Leaves From Byculla Jail After Being Granted Bail By Bombay HC in Drug Cartel Case



Hansal Mehta wrote on the microblogging site: “Please remind me. What is @Tweet2Rhea in custody for exactly? And why is she still in custody?”

Reacting to Sinha’s tweet, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon wrote: “Yesss!!! Let that sink in… she has already been in jail for A MONTH!! RELEASE @Tweet2Rhea #rheachakroborty n all those who were baying for her blood.. reflect. Ponder. And at least NOW come forward n support her to be out of JAIL! #ReleaseRheaChakraborty.”

Reacting to Hansal’s tweet, filmmaker Onir wrote: “Why is @Tweet2Rhea still in custody? Is it really essential for the investigation or just to satisfy a ranting 80k fake account … hate and rant factory?”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah had tweeted from his unverified account supporting Rhea that she hasn’t been arrested in Sushant Singh Death Case: “Let’s take a moment here please. The CBI hasn’t arrested Rhea. It’s the NCB because drugs ka gochi hai. So it kind looks silly to demand her release on the basis of the AIIMS report because that has nothing to do with why she was arrested along with few others.”

Soon after the Special NDPS Court extended the custody, Rhea had applied for bail at the Bombay High Court and the top court will be announcing its decision tomorrow.