Anubhav Sinha on Deepika Padukone’s work timing controversy: ‘Don’t work if…’

The debate over fixed working hours in Bollywood refuses to slow down, and now filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has stepped into the conversation with a clear and practical take. The director, known for films like Mulk and Article 15, talked about The director, known for films like Mulk and Article 15, addressed the ongoing discussion around actors setting boundaries on their work schedules. Without naming controversies or fuelling gossip, Sinha made one thing clear: every actor has the right to decide how long they want to work, and every filmmaker has the right to decide whether they are comfortable with it.

In a recent chat with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, the 60-year-old filmmaker said, “If an actor wants to work six hours a day, and you’re not okay with it, then don’t work with that actor. It’s as simple as that.”

Anubhav Sinha on work boundaries in Bollywood

Sinha’s remarks come at a time when conversations about long shooting hours and work-life balance in the film industry are gaining attention. The issue first sparked major headlines when reports claimed Deepika Padukone had requested an eight-hour shift on a project.

Rather than turning it into a controversy, Sinha questioned why such matters are even debated publicly. According to him, scheduling disagreements should be handled privately between filmmakers and actors.

“Why create a controversy?” he said, comparing such professional discussions to everyday household conversations that do not need public scrutiny. For Sinha, it is simple: if both parties agree, they collaborate. If they do not, they move on.

Rishi Kapoor and Mulk: A lesson in understanding

Sharing an example from his own career, Sinha recalled working with the late Rishi Kapoor on Mulk in 2018.

After reading the script, Kapoor had expressed that he was not comfortable shooting extensively at night. Instead of friction, there was discussion. They agreed on a fixed number of night shoots. Although the schedule shifted slightly during production, the issue was resolved smoothly.

Sinha said accommodating Kapoor’s request was never a problem because he valued the actor’s contribution to the film. Open communication, he suggested, often prevents unnecessary tension.

Deepika Padukone, Spirit and the ongoing debate

While Sinha clarified that he has not worked directly with Deepika Padukone, he said colleagues who have collaborated with her described her as “a delightful actress to work with”. The working-hours debate gained momentum after reports suggested that Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit over creative differences and her request for an eight-hour workday. Actress Triptii Dimri has now reportedly stepped in as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Sinha also pointed out that acting is physically demanding. Since film stars appear on massive screens, even slight signs of exhaustion can be visible to the audience. For him, concerns about working hours are practical matters, not ego clashes. In an industry often driven by perception, Sinha’s message is straight-forward: respect boundaries, communicate clearly, and keep the drama on screen, not behind it.