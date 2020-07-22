Thappad, Mulk and Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has always been vocal about things that are happening in the Bollywood industry and also in the country. He has been opened about his political views, nepotism debates and has always stated things about Bollywood that not many mainstream actors would have even dared to speak. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to Twitter to express his disappointment and declared his resignation from the Bollywood. Yes! that’s true. Also Read - Director Rajat Mukherjee of Road Fame Dies in Jaipur After Long Battle With Illness, Manoj Bajpayee And Others Tweet

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fu*k that means." In his tweet, Anubhav Sinha said, "Enough," and expressed his fury revealing exactly how fed up he is of everything going around.

Anubhav Sinha, who has always been lauded for his work, submitted his resignation on his official Twitter handle. He also changed the name of his official Twitter handle from ‘Anubhav Sinha’ to ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’ and also shared a screenshot as a proof. Sinha’s Twitter bio reads as, “Eternal Learner| Professional Dreamer| Aspiring Entrepreneur| Wannabe Chef| WIP Film maker”.

As soon as Anubhav’s tweets were viral, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a reply: “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That’s where I’ll always be.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded: “”Chhor diya (left it)… It never existed in the first place.” Most fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood.

“Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry,” wrote a user.

Others made light of his comment. “Sir ab Acting matt try kriyega.. Ijjat Nahi Krte log.. BTW, Wo Toh Director ki bhi nhi krte (Sir, don’t try acting now.. no one will respect you.. By The Way, no one respects directors either),” tweeted a user.

Most people, however, were urging Sinha not to seriously carry out his declaration.