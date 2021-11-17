Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Wedding: Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha who is known for films Article 15 and Thappad, recently attended Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding at Sukh Vilas, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday. He shared a cute Bollywood meet up photo on Instagram to let people know he was in a stellar company. The picture of him having breakfast on the day after the marriage has gone viral. Giving him company on the table were Hansal Mehta (for whose ‘Shahid’ Rajkummar got the National Award for Best Actor and it was on the sets of his ‘City Lights’ that the couple first met), Anurag Basu (in whose OTT film ‘Ludo’ Rajkummar was recently seen), director-choreographer-reality show judge Farah Khan, ‘Family Man’ co-creator Raj Nidimoru, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, and the producer of multiple award-winning films, Madhu Mantena.Also Read - Patralekhaa Wears a Sabyasachi Saree at Her Wedding: Bollywood Brides Who Chose Saree Over Lehengas

Captioning the picture, Anubhav wrote: "There's so much common history most of us share. Leave us at a table and you have such an amazing book of knowledge, behind the scenes and wisdom. A tale of courage, love, deceit and betrayals. A saga of triumphs and falls. Trust me there is so much we share."

The frame looks rich with all the elements of a carefully crafted film, from stunning architecture, good food, and of course, some of the towering behind-the-scenes personalities of Hindi cinema. The conversation on the table must have been riveting, as Sinha so mysteriously hints at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on Monday. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rajkummar Rao wrote along with a set of beautiful pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Patralekhaa too shared a post, which read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…” Ever since the two shared the pictures, their fans and friends have been going gaga over the newlyweds.