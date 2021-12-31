Anupamaa Big Update: MaAn fans are crying, celebrating the togetherness of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, characters played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. The latest episode of Anupamaa not just showed the audience a beautiful chemistry between Anuj and Anupama once again, but also showed how they are made for each other. The bond between Anuj and Anupama is different. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, also shows cute chemistry between Anupama and Anuj’s sister, Malvika. In a scene, when Anupama handled Malvika (Mukku) so well after a lovely conversation, Anuj teaser Anupama by calling her ‘Mukku ki bhabhi’.Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Wedding Bells For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia, She Says, 'Mala Aapke Gale Me Dalugi'
Anuj Kapadia said, "Mein shayad nahi mana paata, but tumne mana lia, Bhabhi ki tarah." (I would have not been able to pacify Malvika, but you did as a sister-in-law). Malvika got upset and left the Christmas party when she was asked to stop behaving childishly after asking Bapuji to get Anupama married to her brother.
This is followed by #MaAn fans who just can't stop gushing over Anuj and Anupama's love scene from the latest episode. One of the fans wrote, 'Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyar Ho Jayega. She's feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says Bhabhi'.
