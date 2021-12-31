Anupamaa Big Update: MaAn fans are crying, celebrating the togetherness of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, characters played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. The latest episode of Anupamaa not just showed the audience a beautiful chemistry between Anuj and Anupama once again, but also showed how they are made for each other. The bond between Anuj and Anupama is different. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, also shows cute chemistry between Anupama and Anuj’s sister, Malvika. In a scene, when Anupama handled Malvika (Mukku) so well after a lovely conversation, Anuj teaser Anupama by calling her ‘Mukku ki bhabhi’.Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Wedding Bells For Anupama-Anuj Kapadia, She Says, 'Mala Aapke Gale Me Dalugi'

Anuj Kapadia said, “Mein shayad nahi mana paata, but tumne mana lia, Bhabhi ki tarah.” (I would have not been able to pacify Malvika, but you did as a sister-in-law). Malvika got upset and left the Christmas party when she was asked to stop behaving childishly after asking Bapuji to get Anupama married to her brother. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia Almost Faints Hearing Anupama Loves Him, Malvika Proposes Their Wedding

This is followed by #MaAn fans who just can’t stop gushing over Anuj and Anupama’s love scene from the latest episode. One of the fans wrote, ‘Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyar Ho Jayega. She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says Bhabhi’. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Left Gobsmacked as Anupama Finally Confesses Her Feelings to Him, Fans Demand Maha-Episode For #MaAn

Itna openly flirting karoge toh aur pyaar ho jayega

She’s feeling butterflies in her stomach when he says “Bhabhi”#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MySNPbiJ1D — mido (@midoo854) December 31, 2021

Tell me even once that TV as a medium can’t serve good writing, acting and direction and I’ll throw this scene on your face along with throwing of some hands! Such fine expressions and just all the right nuances!!@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna a proud fan here!#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/TNc7ymfx4Z — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) December 31, 2021

“mukku bhi, aisa hi kuch keh rahi thi” ─she just hit it out of the park and sir, clean bowled, i’m 😂😭😂😭😂😭#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/8KPzPMFkjM — Khushboo ❥ (@nushwhoosh) December 31, 2021

Anu & Anuj will have the cutest babies ever😭❤️ Makers are you listening?? You better give us a junior kapadia post #MaAn marriage 🥺💞 IDIOT GADHE & PAGAL CHOKRI ke junior KHARGOSH come soon please 🤩💖 We need this track🤓🤞#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/ok7PnuwRvt — Maan ❤️ (@Maan_shipper) December 31, 2021

It breaks my heart to think how many times Anuj would have ached in the past 26 years, to call Anu one time, to cry on her shoulders, to seek shelter in her warmth and to share his burden with her but had to hold back because he knew he couldnt. 💔😭#Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia — 💅🏻 (@lumousx1) December 31, 2021