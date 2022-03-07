Mumbai: Anupamaa actors Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly who are known as Anuj Kapadia and Anupama in the daily soup treat their fan ARMY by giving a glimpse of their dance performance at ITA Awards 2022. The Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 took place last night in Mumbai and it was graced by the creme de la creme of the TV industry. Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna stole the spotlight with their romantic dance on the stage. After seeing viral pics and videos shared by fan pages, it seems like the on-screen couple is giving an ode to late Lata Mangeshkar. MaAn fans went crazy after their performance video went viral as Gaurav was seen lifting Rupali on his arms amid the romantic dance.Also Read - Anupamaa Monday Episode, March 7, Written Update: Anuj Kapadia to Become a Business Tycoon Again, Anupama Motivates Him

One of the fans wrote, ‘Thu Thu Thu Nazar Na Lagge’, another wrote, ‘uff.. ye hug and nose touch’. ‘Uff…I wonder what’s the song would love to see the entire performance’, wrote the other MaAn fan. Anupamaa won big at the award ceremony. The show bagged the trophy for a best TV show, Rupali won the Best Actress award and Sudhanshu Pandey got the award for Best Actor Drama. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022 Complete Winners' List: Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly Win Best Actor And Actress

Take a look at the videos of Anuj and Anupama from ITA Awards 2022:

Fans’ reaction on Gaurav and Rupali’s romantic dance performance at ITA Awards 2022:

It’s maAnday today

Thanks BV for the glimpses of last night

I’m in a happy place #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/KbApmdWDem — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) March 7, 2022

Bruh ❤

I want to see this performance now

Feels like they are giving an ode to 90s music and Lata Mangeshkar Ji ❤ If so how apt❤ #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauRup #GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/jDROjEJCNM — Poo (@DeewaniLadki01) March 7, 2022



Alia Bhatt attended the event and greeted the paparazzi with her Gangubai Kathiawadi-style namaste. Among others were Karan Johar, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Shatrughan Singha and Dilip Joshi. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Rakhi Sawant set red carpet on fire at ITA awards, fans call them ‘Ram-milayi jodi’