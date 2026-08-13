Anup Soni breaks silence on Ajay Devgn taking over as Crime Patrol host, says ‘People will remember me’

As Ajay Devgn steps into the presenter’s role on the long-running crime series, Anup Soni looks back at his memorable association with the show and its enduring place in viewers’ minds.

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Anup Soni on Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host (PC: Twitter)

The popular crime based series Crime Patrol is entering a fresh phase with a familiar Bollywood face taking charge. Ajay Devgn has been announced as the new host of the show and his arrival has naturally brought attention to the presenters who shaped its identity over the years. Among them is Anup Soni, who remains closely linked with the programme after spending more than a decade as its most recognisable host. While Devgn’s appointment signals a new direction for the series, Soni has now opened up about what Crime Patrol has meant for his career and why he believes audiences will continue to associate him with the show.

Anup Soni on his Crime Patrol legacy

Following the announcement of Ajay Devgn as the new host Anup Soni reflected on the impact the show had on his career. Anup Soni told ANI, “Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol. Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu”.

Soni also recalled advice from veteran actor Anil Kapoor about accepting projects that become closely identified with an actor. He explained that popular work should not necessarily be viewed as something an actor needs to escape from. Instead such associations can become an important part of a person’s professional identity. “Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them,” he said.

Ajay Devgn takes charge of Crime Patrol

Ajay Devgn’s appointment marks another change in the long-running show’s hosting history. A new promo has already introduced him in the role with the actor discussing the country’s crime situation and pointing out that the person responsible for a crime is often someone known to the victim. He ends the promo with the line “Main rahunga aapke saath”. The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Crime Patrol’s long hosting history

Crime Patrol first premiered in 2003 with Diwakar Pundir as host before Shakti Anand took over in 2004. After the original run ended in 2006 the show returned in 2010 with Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar. Soni later became the sole host and continued in that role until 2018. The programme subsequently featured presenters including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi.

Why Anup Soni’s association with Crime Patrol still matters

Anup Soni’s comments highlight how strongly a long-running television programme can shape an actor’s public identity. Although he has worked across television and other projects Crime Patrol became a defining part of his career. With Ajay Devgn now taking over the hosting duties the show is moving into a new chapter while Soni’s decade-long association remains an important part of its history.