Popular TV show Balika Vadhu’s director Ram Vriksha Gaur who has been selling vegetables in UP to make ends meet gets messages from numerous people expressing their shock after having known about his condition. Balika Vadhu’s popular face Anup Soni, who played the role of Bhairon Dharamveer Singh has reacted to the same through his Twitter handle and came forward to help the director. He tweeted, “It’s sad… Our Balika Vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help”. Also Read - Balika Vadhu Director Ram Vriksha Gaur Sells Vegetables in UP's Azamgarh And Has no Regrets

Anup Soni also said in an interview with News 18 that many people didn’t know about the same as Gaur worked as a second unit director. He told the portal, “Actually a lot of people did not know because he worked as a second unit director. What I have understood from Balika Vadhu team is that they are trying to get his account details. He is someone who owns a house in Mumbai, he is a very positive, self-respecting guy. So, the team is talking to him and to get his account details, and the whole Balika Vadhu team has agreed that as soon as we get the account details from him, we will contribute to help him, whatever he needs, in whichever way.” Also Read - Netizens Laud Sidharth Shukla For Correcting a Fan Wishing Late Pratyusha Banerjee's on Wrong Birth Date

Anup Soni further said, “Monetary help is only what we can do, if I am actor I can’t guarantee somebody about a direction job or an acting job because that is a creative decision. The people whom he has worked with, like producers and directors they are in touch with him. That is what I have checked with them and also offered them that let me know whatever monetary help I can do.” Also Read - Smriti Khanna And Gautam Guppta on Welcoming Their Baby Girl During COVID-19 Lockdown

Gaur had come to Azamgarh, UP to direct a Bhojpuri film. He was there when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible for him to return. The project was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. He, then decided to take his father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. He told a reporter that he is familiar with the business and has no regrets.

Ram Vriksha Gaur has worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty.