Actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary today, on August 26. Both of them marked the day with a special anniversary post dedicated to each other. The senior actor Anupam who is among some of the most active celebrities on social media, took to Instagram to share an adorable monochrome picture of himself with his wife. Kher complimented the post with a short note that spoke about the bond that the two share. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

“Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah Mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary,” Anupam wrote. Also Read - Dil Bechara Released Online: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher And Others Send Best Wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Film And Team



Actor turned politician Kirron Kher in return wished with the sweetest message: “Happy anniversary #Anupam.May God bless us with togetherness always. You are my strength and always have been. I miss you my husband, my friend, my lifelong partner. Thank you for always being there for me. Stay safe my dearest. सालगिरह मुबारक!! @anupampkher #MarriageAnniversary”.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher have acted together in several films such as Veer Zara, Total Siyaapa, Rang de Basanti, among others., They tied the knot 35 years ago in 1985 and are proud parents to son Sikander Kher.