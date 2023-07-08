Home

Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief – Check Reactions

Anupam Kher's first look as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore from an upcoming epic project has left netizens in disbelief. - Check Reactions

Anupam Kher as Rabindranath Tagore Impresses Netizens: Anupam Kher is a chameleon when it comes to his transformation for movie roles. The veteran actor has time and again been hailed for his soulful performances. His versatility speaks volumes, as be it commercial or arthouse cinema, the actor has always left a long-lasting impression on his audiences. He is one of the few Hindi film actors who have gone beyond Bollywood and acted in regional and foreign films as well. Anupam received rave reviews of his depiction of Pushkar Nath in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The veteran has once again left the audiences stunned by sharing his first look from an upcoming epic project.

CHEK OUT ANUPAM KHER’S VIRAL LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE:

Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. ये मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मुझे गुरुदेव को पर्दे पर साकार करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है! जल्द ही इस फ़िल्म की अधिक जानकारी आपके साथ संझा करूँगा! pic.twitter.com/qnLqduSPq3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 7, 2023

ANUPAM KHER SHARES HIS FIRST LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE

Anupam shared a picture of himself in the getup of revered Indian poet, playwright, composer, social reformer and Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He captioned his post as, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. ये मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मुझे गुरुदेव को पर्दे पर साकार करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है! जल्द ही इस फ़िल्म की अधिक जानकारी आपके साथ संझा करूँगा! (I am fortunate to play Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on-screen. I will soon share more details about this film.) ” Netizens were left surprised by the actor’s striking resemblance to Rabindranath Tagore. A user tweeted, “Omg wat a transformation and really looks so close to गुरुदेव ji. You keep surprising us always with new roles and characters. Best wishes.” Another person wrote, “We all Bengalis will wait for the film.our best wishes to you.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ANUPAM KHER’S LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE:

We all Bengalis will wait for the film.our best wishes to you — manoranjan samanta (@msamanta72) July 7, 2023

Your versatility is amazing — Brig Dr Lovleen Satija (@BrigLSatija) July 8, 2023

Hats of sir, you look like Manmohan singh, you look like tagore. And ofcourse how can I forget dr dang. Simply superb. God bless you sir. — ࿗Vikram Joshi࿗ (@vikyjoshi3) July 7, 2023

Omg wat a transformation and really looks so close to गुरुदेव ji. You keep surprising us always with new roles and characters. ❤️❤️

Best wishes. — Sorabh Tiwari (@SorabhTiwari13) July 7, 2023

For the unversed, Anupam has earlier played former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name. He will also be seen as Indian independence activist and socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

