Anupam Kher attends Vanshika Kaushik’s school play, gets emotional remembering friend Satish Kaushik; calls it ‘biggest joy…’

Actor Anupam Kher attended late Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika’s school play as a ‘parent,’ praising her talent and sharing nostalgic memories of his friendship with Satish.

Even after years in the spotlight, some moments can touch the heart more deeply than any award or accolade. For veteran actor Anupam Kher, one such emotional experience came recently when he attended the school play of late friend Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. Stepping in as a ‘parent’ for the day, Anupam shared glimpses of the event on social media, calling it the “biggest joy” of his life.

The heartwarming outing was more than just attending a school function; it was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminding him of his deep bond with Satish and their early days in theatre.

Anupam Kher attends Vanshika’s school play

In an Instagram post, Anupam Kher expressed his joy at witnessing Vanshika’s performance in a school #NukkadPlay. He wrote: “TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha’s school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back, Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and a good actress! I must congratulate the @jbcn_oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha’s all future events! Jai Ho!”

Alongside his heartfelt note, Anupam shared pictures and a video of himself with Vanshika, praising both her performance and the school for putting together an impressive production.

Beyond watching the play, Anupam joined in for pictures with the staff, crew, and all participants, showing his affectionate support for Vanshika and honouring his late friend’s legacy.

Remembering Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik, a versatile actor, director, writer, and producer, carved a niche in Indian cinema with his humour and memorable performances in films like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. The beloved actor passed away on March 9, 2023, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Anupam Kher, a close friend, was among the first to break the sad news on social media and has since remained a constant presence in Vanshika’s life.

Anupam often shares moments spent with Vanshika online, keeping Satish’s memory alive while supporting her growth and talent.

Anupam Kher’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is currently shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Fans have been delighted by behind-the-scenes snippets he shares on social media, bringing nostalgia and excitement in equal measure.

The actor also has another major project lined up: the upcoming film Fauzi, starring Prabhas. While release dates for either film have not been announced yet, fans are eagerly following Anupam’s updates.

For Anupam Kher, attending Vanshika’s school play was not just about theatre; it was about family, friendship, and honouring a promise to a dear departed friend. Moments like these show that in the world of glitz and glamour, the heart still finds its true stage.

