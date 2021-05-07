Mumbai: In a global honour for actor Anupam Kher, he won the best actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for the short film titled Happy Birthday. This film also won the Best Short Film award at the film festival. Happy Birthday stars Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra and was directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media. Also Read - Kirron Kher Health Update: Anupam Kher Reveals ‘She is Improving’; Actor-Politician Donates Rs 1 Crore For Ventilators

Anupam Kher took to social media sharing the news with his fans. He took to Instagram sharing a picture and wrote, "Extremely happy to have won the prestigious #BestActor award at the #NYCIFF (New York City International Film Festival) for my short film #HappyBirthday. Also thrilled that it got the #BestFilm award too!! Thank you to the entire extremely talented unit especially @aahanakumra for their talent and support!! Jai Ho!!"

Anupam's Happy Birthday co-star Aahana Kumar took to the comment section congratulating the actor. She wrote, "This is such wonderful news sir!! ❤️❤️ Can't wait for everyone to watch your performance!!!" Several other celebrities including Satish Kaushik and Divya Khosla Kumar also congratulated the actor.

Talking about the big success, the movie’s co-producer Girish Johar praised Anupam Kher’s work and called him a genius. “It’s really overwhelming to receive these two awards at an International Film Festival!! Anupam Sir, is a global icon, the more we say, it always falls short. He is pure GENIUS. Ahaana, a nominee for best actress did exceptionally well,” he said.

Happy Birthday was Anupam and Aahana’s second collaboration. THey earlier featured together in the 2019 movie The Accidental Prime Minister.

On the work front, Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.