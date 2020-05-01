Actor Anupam Kher remembers moments spent with Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The 65-year-old star took to Instagram to share a video of his Twitter video talk session with himself ‘When Bittu Meets Anupam’. He paid tribute to the two remarkable actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor- who passed away on April 29 and April 30. In the video shared by Anupam Kher, he is seen in a double role, portraying himself as well as the character Bittu. They are having a deep conversation about life, death, and the two departed souls. Bittu consoles Anupam who is heartbroken with the sudden demise of Irrfan and Rishi. He seems nostalgic as he remembers the moments he spent with Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan how a brilliant actor he was. He talked about the time when Kher called Irrfan after watching Pan Singh Tomar. Also Read - 'Tumko Yaad Rakhenge Guru Hum': Amul Pays Emotional Tribute to 'One of Our Finest Actors' Irrfan Khan With Cute Doodle

Bittu is seen enlightening Anupam Kher with the thought that the lives of great personalities like Irrfan and Rishi are meant to be celebrated and not to be mourned. Kher said in the video, "Let's celebrate their lives and remind people what kind of contributions they have made in our lives".

Both Bittu and Anupam pay tribute taking a moment of silence to remember the two actors whose demise left a void in the Indian cinema industry.

“Sometimes it is only the Celebration of Life that may replace the Sadness of Life.” Here is how #Bittu & #Anupam would like to remember dear friends #Irrfan & #ChintuJi,” Kher tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have been battling cancer since 2018. They passed away within a span of 24 hours – Irrfan passed away on Wednesday morning while Rishi ji died on Thursday morning.