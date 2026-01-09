Home

Anupam Kher cheers as his directorial venture Tanvi The Great enters the Oscars 2026 race, calls it, ‘ultimate feeling’

Anupam Kher is celebrating a major milestone as his directorial venture Tanvi The Great makes it to the top 200 films considered by the Oscars selection committee. The announcement coincides with the film completing 100 days in limited theatres, marking a proud moment for the cast and crew. Fans and the team alike are thrilled as the film gains recognition on the global stage, far beyond Indian cinemas.

The heartwarming note for Tanvi The Great

On Instagram, Anupam shared his excitement, writing, “OSCAR. BEST FILM. SHORTLIST. TANVI THE GREAT!!! Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the @theacademy! Getting nominated and finally winning will be of course an ultimate feeling.” and further continued.

Film joins global contenders

Tanvi The Great joins 201 films eligible for the 98th Academy Awards alongside other Indian projects, including Kantara: Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha. While Homebound is India’s official entry this year, these films are taking an independent path to seek international recognition.

About Tanvi The Great

The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt, Arvind Swami, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker. The story follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, living with her mother Vidya and her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer with a dream to salute the national flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi’s journey is one of courage, determination, and resilience.

The film has been praised for its heartfelt storytelling, strong performances, and inspiring message. Its recognition by the Oscars committee highlights the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage and sets a hopeful path for filmmakers aiming for international acclaim.

