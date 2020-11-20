Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday was in Chandigarh and met another veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who is currently in the city for the shoot of her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. After meeting Neetu last night Anupam got emotional and took to Instagram to share his feelings of missing Rishi Kapoor. He wrote: “Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember “There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!” Love and prayers . 🙏😍🌺 #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi @riteishd @geneliad”. Also Read - Jug Jug Jiyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry as 'Happy Husband-Wife' Will Leave You Excited

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a comedy film directed by Raj Mehta and backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Kapoor will be making a comeback with this film. The senior actor, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam returned to films after a gap of 7 years.

As the film went on floors on November 16, Kapoor expressed her nervousness as she got ready for the first day of the shoot. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared 😬, but I know you are always with me ❤️ #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR ❤️❤️”.