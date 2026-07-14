Anupam Kher opens up on relationship with Naseeruddin Shah after old feud video resurfaces: ‘They forgot…’

Anupam Kher addressed an old video featuring his disagreement with Naseeruddin Shah and spoke about how their relationship has evolved over the years. The veteran actor shared his perspective on moving ahead from past conflicts.

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Anupam Kher clears the air on Naseeruddin Shah feud (PC: Twitter)

Indian cinema’s two stalwarts, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, are once again being discussed after an old disagreement between the two resurfaced online. A throwback video featuring Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks about Anupam’s political views went viral, bringing their past differences back into the spotlight. Amid the renewed conversations, Anupam Kher addressed the controversy and shared an update about his equation with Naseeruddin. The actor clarified that while they had disagreements in the past, the two have moved ahead and continue to share mutual respect.

Why did Anupam Kher address the old Naseeruddin Shah feud?

Anupam Kher recently shared a video on social media after old clips of his argument with Naseeruddin Shah started circulating again. The actor said he believed the videos were being brought back as part of an attempt to create a negative narrative against him following his comments about the Ram Mandir donation controversy.

In his video, Anupam said that after he visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and shared his views, some people disagreed with his statements. He claimed that those opposing his views searched for old material to target him online.

The actor said, “A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn’t like what I said because it didn’t fit their agenda. They wanted to create a narrative and started looking for ways to target and troll me.” He added that when people could not find anything new, they brought back a six-year-old video featuring Naseeruddin Shah.

What did Anupam Kher say about his current relationship with Naseeruddin Shah?

While addressing the controversy, Anupam made it clear that there is no ongoing bitterness between him and Naseeruddin Shah. The 71-year-old actor said that the two have already moved past their disagreement and share a cordial relationship today.

“In reality, Naseer and I have met, hugged each other and respect one another. People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt,” Anupam said. The actor also suggested that people were focusing on an old issue despite the fact that both actors had moved forward.

See Anupam Kher’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

What happened between Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah?

The disagreement between the two actors began in 2020 after Naseeruddin Shah criticised Anupam Kher’s public statements and political opinions in an interview. Naseeruddin had called Anupam a “clown” and accused him of being a supporter of the BJP government. His comments led to a strong response from Anupam, who said he respected Naseeruddin as an actor but disagreed with his remarks.

Responding to the criticism, Anupam said that he had never personally attacked Naseeruddin and questioned why his fellow actor frequently commented on others. In 2025, Anupam revealed that Naseeruddin had later apologised to him personally, indicating that the two had resolved their differences.

See Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah’s old viral video here

Anupam Kher accusing naseeruddin shah of using drugs, says he’s been doing it for years https://t.co/rV0VHJjJJ2 pic.twitter.com/dYsbAv0kxy — Aarohi (@hamlakroo) July 12, 2026

How are Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah connected through films?

Despite their public disagreement, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have shared a long professional association in Hindi cinema. Their most memorable collaboration came with the 2008 thriller A Wednesday!, where Anupam played Mumbai Police Commissioner Prakash Rathod and Naseeruddin portrayed the mysterious Common Man.

The actors also worked together in films like Karma (1986), where Anupam played the iconic villain Dr Dang and Naseeruddin appeared as Khairuddin Chishti. Their collaborations also include Pestonjee (1988), Tridev (1989), Misaal (1985) and Paheli (2005).

What is Anupam Kher currently working on?

Anupam Kher is currently in Ayodhya shooting for his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. The actor has also continued to speak about the Ram Mandir donation controversy, saying that those responsible for alleged wrongdoing should face action but such incidents should not affect the sanctity of the temple.