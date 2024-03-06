Anupam Kher Pledges To Take A ‘Mammoth Challenge’ Ahead Of His Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Viral Video, Watch

Home

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a recent video pledged that he would be looking forward to take 'big challenges' in order to learn something new. Read on.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher recently shared a video on his social media platform where he talked about the ‘leaps’ that he likes to make on his birthday. For the unversed, Anupam Kher’s birthday is on March 7, 2024. In a short video, Anupam explains how unique he tries to pull off every single birthday, and this time also it will be the same. The actor also added that he looks to challenge himself to churn out the best out of him. Anupam also emphasises on the essence of celebrating a birthday. Read on.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and uploaded a short video and captioned his clip, “Like every year on my birthday (tomorrow, 7th March) I decide to do something new, something challenging! This year too I am embarking on a special new journey. Hopefully to an amazing and satisfying destination! So wait for this space. I will share the details tomorrow morning! Till then let me know what are your guesses! Jai Ho! #NewBeginnings #Suspense (sic).”

The award-winning actor in the clip, committed to work dedicatedly as he was ready to take on another challenge on his birthday, a routine Anupam practices. He talks new beginning in his life on his birthday. He also further adds to why he takes challenges in life because he wants to learn something new every year. Anupam Kher teases his fans by almost saying his new challenge of the year, he then sarcastically avoids by dodging that 2024 is a leap year and his fans need to wait till tomorrow to know what Anupam has challenged himself.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Anupam Kher’s Viral Video

As soon as the video was uploaded on Anupam’s social handle, his fans started making wild guesses about the challenge, Anupam might be taking. But what caught our attention was Kangana Ranaut’s comment on Anupam Kher’s video. The diva commented, “Sare sexy log March mein paida hue hain (All sexy people are born in March) (sic).” While another Instagram user penned, You are so beautiful within, every year you drop one more leaf and glow further more , bringing that light of oneness in this world (sic).”Another comment read, “New beginning (sic).” The third user expressed, “Happy Birthday Sir, Wishing you a healthy n blessed life. I stand with Kangna Ranaut g idea Though you’re wonderful personality and so difficult to guess (sic).” While many of his fans wished Anupam Kher in advance.

What are your thoughts about Anupam taking on his next challenge? What are your guesses on Anupam Kher’s upcoming task? Stay tuned to know what exactly Anupam Kher had planned special on his birthday!

