Home

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Reacts Strongly to People Calling ‘The Kerala Story’ a Propaganda Film

Anupam Kher Reacts Strongly to People Calling ‘The Kerala Story’ a Propaganda Film

Anupam Kher speaks to the media and recalls the time when his film 'The Kashmir Files' was being criticised and declared a propaganda film.

Anupam Kher's reaction to 'The Kerala Story' controversy (Photo created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to have spoken about the ‘The Kerala Story‘ controversy. The actor, who was promoting his movie ‘IB71‘ in Delhi, mentioned that he has faced the same criticism earlier for his film ‘The Kashmir Files‘ and he understands where is this coming from. The veteran actor said the faces that are spreading negativity against ‘The Kerala Story‘ are the same people who did the same against The Kashmir Files.

He spoke to the news agency ANI and said, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised ‘The Kashmir Files‘.” Kher added that he doesn’t care about these debates but he’s happy that reality is being shown in cinema. He said, “I don’t know their motive, and neither do I believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant. Again I would say they are the same faces.”

You may like to read

Kher believes that people who are calling it propaganda can find something else to watch and comment on. The popular actor said, “I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films that are close to reality. And those who feel it is propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them.”

Earlier, during the release of ‘The Kashmir Files‘, Anupam Kher reacted to all the trolling, and a section of the audience calling it a propaganda film. In a statement condemning the criticism, the actor said he was glad to represent the Kashmiri Pandit community and depict that part of the tragic history that no one cared to show before. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial showed the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindu community from the state in the early ’90s.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.