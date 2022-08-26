Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s Remark: Anupam Kher has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s recent remark’s where the latter stated that many good films failed at the box office. The Dobaara filmmaker had opined that due to the economic slump going on in the country people cannot afford to buy movie tickets. Anupam said that Anurag has been proven wrong as his movies The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 turned out to be the biggest hits of 2022. The veteran actor in an interview with Siddharth Kanan for his YouTube channel said, “Why should I legitimise his statement by answering that question? It’s not important to me what he thinks, it’s not important what he believes. This country gives him complete freedom of speech, and he exercises that. But he has been proven wrong about it.”Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Canadian Filmmaker's 'Hatemongering' Remark on The Kashmir Files: 'It's All Politics'

ANUPAM KHER FEELS AUDIENCE PREFER DIVERSE CONTENT

Anupam pointed out that people can't find movie tickets these days as the theatres are packed. He also opined that malls and roads are overflowing with people while roads are jammed. Anupam stated, "What does he mean there's no money? People are just spending intelligently. People want to see good content." The Karthikeya 2 actor also mentioned that the Hindi film industry needs a change in its approach. According to Anupam, the audiences were introduced to diverse new content during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANURAG KASHYAP STATES INDIA IS GOING THROUGH ECONOMIC SLUMP

Anurag, in his interaction with News 18 had said, "I agree there are a few good films in the recent past which haven't worked but one should also understand that we are going through an economic slump in the country. Basic things like biscuits and paneer are being taxed today. Do you think people will buy expensive tickets of a film until they are sure that the film will entertain them?" The filmmaker had recently sparked controversy on his remark that he hopes The Kashmir Files is not sent to the Oscars. Anurag had instead rooted for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR as India's Oscar nomination for Academy Awards 2023.

Anupam has a cameo in Karthikeya 2 which stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parmeswaran, Vara Harsha and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles. The Chandoo Monteti directorial has collected Rs 19 Crore in its second week from the Hindi belt.

