Anupam Kher REACTS to criticism over Ram Mandir theft remarks with cryptic video: ‘Dont I fear…’

Anupam Kher has shared a new video after facing criticism over his remarks on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. In the clip, the actor spoke about speaking fearlessly and why he does not believe in trying to please everyone.

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Anupam Kher responds to Ram Mandir remark backlash (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has responded to the criticism surrounding his recent comments on the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft by sharing a thought-provoking video on social media. Without directly naming those who criticised him, the veteran actor spoke about staying true to one’s beliefs and not living life to gain everyone’s approval. His message came days after his remarks during an Ayodhya visit sparked political reactions and online debate. Kher’s latest post has once again drawn attention, with many interpreting it as his response to the ongoing controversy over his earlier statement.

Anupam Kher says he does not try to please everyone

Taking to X, Anupam Kher shared a video explaining why he continues to express his views openly even when they attract criticism. He said, “Many people ask me how I manage to speak so fearlessly about certain topics. Don’t I fear becoming unpopular? My straightforward answer is that perhaps it is because I do not try to please everyone.”

The actor went on to say that keeping everyone happy is one of the most difficult tasks in life. “Tell me, who in this world has been liked by everyone? The day you decide to become everyone’s favourite, people begin using you according to their own convenience,” he said.

Sharing his philosophy, Kher added, “When you start saying only what others want to hear, you slowly lose yourself. My philosophy in life is simple—first, become your own favourite. When you look at yourself in the mirror, you should feel that you are a good person. And if you don’t, then change yourself not for the world but for your own growth. Neither I nor you have taken the responsibility of keeping the whole world happy.”

See viral video of Anupam Kher here

What triggered the controversy?

Kher’s video comes after he faced backlash over remarks made during his visit to Ayodhya regarding the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. Speaking on the issue, the actor had described the alleged theft as a comparatively “minor” matter when viewed against the atrocities committed during the Mughal era. His comments led to criticism from several social media users and political leaders.

Among those who reacted was Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned Kher’s remarks. Yadav wrote, “This is a strange argument that no one should say anything to the thief, but those who catch the theft should be lectured. There must be some reason for such sympathy towards thieves, or some political compulsion.”

Anupam Kher responds to Akhilesh Yadav

Responding to the criticism, Kher said he did not consider himself so important that Akhilesh Yadav needed to comment specifically on him. The actor also alleged that only a portion of his original statement had been circulated, which he believed created misunderstanding. He urged Yadav to hear his complete remarks before reacting. Kher further said that, as a Sanatani, Akhilesh Yadav would understand that incidents such as alleged thefts could never affect the prestige of Lord Shri Ram.

Anupam Kher’s next film

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently announced his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The project marks the actor’s 552nd film. The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar. While the first look hints at events connected to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the makers have not yet revealed the complete storyline or announced the release date.