Anupam Kher recalls awkward love-letter moment before falling for Kirron Kher: ‘Kuch bhi ho sakta…’

Anupam Kher recently reflected on a surprising chapter from his personal life, sharing how an awkward love-letter moment eventually became connected to his relationship with Kirron Kher.

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Anupam Kher recalls awkward love-letter moment with Kirron Kher (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about a lesser-known chapter from his early life, sharing how an unexpected mix-up involving love letters once became part of his journey with Kirron Kher. The veteran actor reflected on how their bond evolved slowly over the years, long before they eventually decided to marry. What makes the story interesting is how casual friendships, personal relationships, and life circumstances kept crossing paths in ways neither of them had imagined at the time.

What was Anupam Kher’s early impression of Kirron Kher?

Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron Kher was his senior at the Department of Indian Theatre in Chandigarh. He described her as someone who stood out even in college days. She was not only active in theatre but also represented India in badminton doubles along with her sister. She was also known for her performances in English plays, which made her a well-known personality among students.

He admitted that he never thought anything would ever happen between them. In his words, “Never thought something would happen.” At that time, he felt she was far ahead of him in talent and personality, and someone he could not imagine being close to in a romantic way.

How did their personal lives evolve separately?

Both Anupam and Kirron eventually moved to Mumbai but their lives took different turns. Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher. Anupam, on the other hand, was also in a relationship during that phase of his life. Despite this, Anupam often visited Kirron’s home and shared a friendly bond with her family. He even mentioned that during his struggling days, he would sometimes ask her for taxi fare to get back home, showing how informal and comfortable their friendship was at that stage.

What was the awkward love-letter moment?

One of the most surprising memories Anupam shared was about how letters from his then-girlfriend used to get delivered to Kirron Kher’s house. He recalled this with humour and said, “But before that, all my letters, even from my girlfriend, used to come to her house. That’s why I say ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’.” This unusual situation later became one of the many small incidents that shaped their long friendship before it eventually turned into something deeper.

How did Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher eventually come together?

Their friendship slowly changed during a difficult phase in both their lives. Anupam was going through a breakup while Kirron was facing challenges in her marriage. Over time, their emotional connection grew stronger and their friendship naturally evolved into love. He shared that neither of them expected this change, but life circumstances brought them closer at the right moment.

Also read: Anupam Kher refuses lifetime achievement honours for next 20 years: ‘Never address me as a veteran…’

What is their relationship timeline?

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married on August 26, 1985. In 2025, they completed 40 years of marriage. The couple does not have children together but they raised Sikandar Kher, Kirron’s son from her previous marriage, as a family.

What is Anupam Kher working on now?

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in Tanvi The Great, which received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. He has also announced his 551st film titled Flicker, which went on floors in May 2026. The actor described it as a deeply emotional and fresh story that allows him to reinvent himself again. He is also part of upcoming projects like Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic, and Hanu Raghavapudi’s historical film Fauzi starring Prabhas.