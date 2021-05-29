Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter responding to a journalist who had claimed that he is ‘changing his colours’ because his wife Kirron Kher ‘has been asked to vacate her Chandigarh seat’ due to her illness. Also Read - Kirron Kher's Health Update: Anupam Kher Talks About Chemotherapy And 'Tough Treatment'

Anupam Kher called these claims ‘unbelievably insensitive’ and slammed the ‘level of degradation’ by the journalist. “The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you,” he wrote. The journalist had claimed, “So here’s why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It’s his wife #KirronKher’s illness. It seems she’s been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else.” Also Read - Anupam Kher Takes On Government For Handling COVID-19 Crisis: There’s More To Life Than Image Building

This has come days after Anupam Kher slammed the government for handling the coronavirus crisis in the country and said, “It is important to hold the government responsible for what’s happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe.”

In April this year, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron is diagnosed with blood cancer. Back then, Anupam released an official statement that read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”