Anupam Kher Reveals Karan Johar Doesn’t Not Offer Him Roles: Anupam Kher is basking high on being part of two biggest blockbusters of 2022 – Karthikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files. The veteran actor recently poured his heart out on being a ‘darling’ of mainstream cinema once to working with South filmmakers. Anupam also spoke about reuniting with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai. In an interaction with Navbharat Times Anupam revealed, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”Also Read - Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Varun-Natasha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika-Arjun And Others Attend The Starry Affair - Watch Viral Videos

ANUPAM KHER SAYS HE DOES NOT HOLD GRUDGES

The veteran stated that he could have sat down and said that my friends are ignoring me and not offering movie roles anymore. He admitted that “Off course it pains, hurts because because I used to work with them. But, it’s not a complaint and I don’t hold any grudge against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open.” Also Read - Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Remark on Bollywood Films' Box Office Failure: 'He Has Been Proven Wrong'