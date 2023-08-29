Anupam Kher Reveals Mohit Raina Is His Mother's Favourite Actor

Home

Anupam Kher Reveals The Freelancer Co-Star Mohit Raina Is His Mother’s Favourite Actor

Anupam Kher praised Mohit Raina’s portrayal of Lord Shiva and said that playing the character is not easy. He further revealed that Mohit Raina is his mother’s favourite actor.

The Freelancer will stream from September 1. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Anupam Kher is on cloud nine after his film The Kashmir Files won the National Award. The actor, who is known for his stellar performances, will be next seen in The Freelancer. The series is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 1. The Freelancer marks the first collaboration between Anupam Kher and Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev fame Mohit Raina. Ahead of the release, the actor spoke about the earnestness of his co-star Mohit Raina. Kher also confessed that Raina is his mother’s favourite actor.

In a recent interview with News18, The Kashmir Files actor recalled his mother Dulari Kher’s affection for Mohit Raina. He also admitted that his mother loved Raina’s portrayal of Lord Shiva. Anupam Kher revealed that his mother would almost place a garland on the television screen, take off her shoes, and watch the show with a lot of devotion.

Anupam Kher Lauds Mohit Raina’s Act As Lord Shiva

The 68-year-old actor extolled Mohit Raina’s portrayal of Lord Shiva and said that playing the character is not easy. Anupam Kher said, “Playing Shiv ji isn’t easy. It’s not just about putting on blue makeup. You also need to have that kind of calmness. His sincerity is very endearing. Raina played the part with a lot of earnestness, and that reflected in his performance.”

The actor went on to add, “Mohit is my mother’s favourite actor. She loved him as Shiv ji. She would almost place a garland on the television screen, take off her shoes and watch him with a lot of shraddha. And then one day, I decided to watch the show.”

Anupam Kher Approached Mohit Raina For The Freelancer

Anupam Kher revealed that it was him who had called Mohit Raina for a role in the upcoming television series The Freelancer. He was all praise for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Anupam Kher said, “He’s very focused and aloof when he’s working and there’s so much to learn from him. I’m fascinated by how he performed certain scenes in this show.”

“I always learn a lot from young actors and newcomers as their approach is very different and that keeps you alive as an actor,” he added.

Anupam Kher’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Anupam Kher has a lot of movies in the pipeline. The freelancer actor will next feature in Anurag Basu’s anthology film, Metro In Dino. Post that, he will be starring in The Vaccine War that depicts the story about the role of India in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine. Furthermore, he is roped in for Kangana Ranaut’s directorial venture Emergency and the comic caper Hera Pheri 3.

