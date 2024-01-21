Home

Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Anu Malik, Other Celebs Arrive in Ayodha Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony

Personalities and VIPs have started arriving in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22.

Several celebrities jet off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inauguration

Several celebrities film personalities, sportspersons, politicos and other renowned figures have jetted off to Ayodhya to attend the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir. The event is set to take place on January 22, 2024. Ahead of D-Day, various celebs including Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik, were spotted at different airports of the country taking the flight to the holy town.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was already spotted in Ayodhya where the actress was seen sweeping the floor of a temple. The actress also shared a lighthearted moment with saint Rambhadracharya. Further, the Tejas actress took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and a video from the day.

The Highway actor Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram were clicked at Mumbai’s airport. The couple was set to jet to the holy place. While Randeep wore a white t-shirt and blue denim, Lin opted for something a little more colourful for their trip.

#WATCH | UP: Actor Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram arrives at the Lucknow airport to attend the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow He says, “We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord… pic.twitter.com/TDcbOTNb4Z — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

On the other hand, Anupam Kher also left for Ayodhya. Speaking to the press, the actor said, “We have waited for this day for many years, it’s finally here.” Subsequently, he shared a video on his Instagram, revealing an aeroplane packed with devotees en route to Ayodhya. He wrote, “I have reached Ayodhya with all Ram devotees. The aeroplane had an amazing atmosphere of devotion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Shefali Shah was also spotted at the airport where the actress spoke to the press and said, “I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. The entire country is celebrating this moment. It’s a collective moment of joy.”

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pranpratishtha, actor Shefali Shah says, “I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. It is a really big thing and I am feeling so proud, being… pic.twitter.com/6SX2mWoiUk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were also spotted at Lucknow airport. “I am so happy and excited. My wife and I feel blessed that we are a part of this. I pray for peace in the world,” said Shankar, while Anu said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pranpratishtha, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says, “Not only the whole country but the whole world is waiting for this moment. We are so happy & excited and we feel blessed that we are state guests to be part of this. I… pic.twitter.com/1kkUtOkyV3 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, some of the B-town celebs who have received the invitation for the inauguration are Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, and Anushka Sharma.

