Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher takes on the government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country. He mentioned how it is important for the government to understand that there is more to life than image building and added that criticism is valid in a lot of cases. “I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases. Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating,” he said in reference to floating bodies in Ganga. Also Read - Supreme Court Judge D Y Chandrachud Tests Positive For COVID, SC Hearing in Suo Motu Case Deferred

Anupam Kher, who is often viewed as a strong supporter of the Narendra Modi-led government, told NDTV that it is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening around. “It is important to hold the government responsible for what’s happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe,” he said. Anupam also takes on the opposition and said, “But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Note On Coronavirus Crisis: 'It fills My Heart To See How We Are Standing Together'

Also Read - US-approved Vaccines Effective Against B1617 Variant of COVID-19 Predominant in India: Official

Kher also mentioned that these are difficult times and added, “There are problems, pain, anger, frustration, that’s obvious… Lot of people say ‘You are always so optimistic’, but I say there’s no other way out for me. Our lives haven’t been smooth sailing. It is just that this situation has happened on a world level.”

Meanwhile, Kher has also come forward to help amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. The actor has started Project Heal India which aims to support the needy amid the pandemic. For this, Kher has collaborated with Dr Ash Tewari, urology (chair) at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, and Baba Kalyani, managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd.