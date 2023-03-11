Home

To Late Satish Kaushik, From Anupam Kher, a Friend Who Wants to Move on But Not Without Tearing up – Watch Emotional Video

Anupam Kher records a tribute video for his late friend Satish Kaushik who passed away earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. In his video, Kher remembers his dearest buddy of 40 years and how it's going to be difficult for him to move on.

Anupam Kher’s emotional tribute to Satish Kaushik: Anupam Kher remembers his dearest friend Satish Kaushik in a heartfelt video tribute on social media. The actor takes to Instagram to share an emotional video, in which he remembers the time spent with Kaushik for over 40 years and how their separation today is unbelievably painful.

“I took out my phone this morning, wanting to ask Satish what would he eat for breakfast, and then realised…” Kher is seen pouring his heart out in the video. The actor explains how things have changed in one night and his friend has gone forever. Kher talks about the time when they were friends in college and they would discuss their future together. The actor says, “He was a day’s caller. I was a hosteler and we would spend all our time together. We started in the industry at the same time and struggled together. We saw both successes and failures together.”

Anupam Kher, who was the first person to break the news of Satish Kaushik‘s death in a tweet on Thursday morning, chokes and tears up in the video. He though mentions that he’s putting his emotions out for everyone to see because it’s a part of his process of moving on. The actor says his friend is living in his heart and will forever be in his mind but he wants to move on, no matter how difficult it is right now.

WATCH ANUPAM KHER’S EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO SATISH KAUSHIK IN VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Satish Kaushik was in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to a heart attack on the way, his manager informed the media. The actor, known for his brilliant comic timings and direction, was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday evening. He is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter.

