Anupam Kher talks about his almost 40-year-long journey in the film industry and how he has reinvented himself everyday. The actor says he doesn't allow anyone to call him uncle ji. He speaks about the very essence of the Rajshri Productions, what makes Uunchai special and successful, and more.

Anupam Kher in The Weekend Interview: I Don't Allow Anyone to Call me 'Uncle Ji' | Exclusive (Photo: Jyoti Deale for india.com)

For Anupam Kher, his latest film Uunchai is not just any other film. It’s a metaphor for his journey and where he stands today in life. The actor, who’s constantly reinventing himself at the age of 67, says he doesn’t need anyone to teach him how to use a certain technology or underestimate him because of his age. He has been breaking stereotypes with his choices on-screen and off-screen, and Kher knows all these choices have shaped him to be more independent and relevant than many other actors in the industry.

This year, Kher has given three successful movies – The Kashmir Files, Uunchai, and Karthikeya 2 and he calls him the ‘superstar of the year.’ In a thoughtful conversation with us, Anupam Kher speaks about his choices, friendships, phase of life, and his biggest desire to not let his age define him in anyway. Excerpts from the same conversation:

VK: Uunchai is doing fabulous business at the Box Office. Were you expecting this kind of response from the audience? You always looked so confident about the film before its release.

AK: I believe in goodness. I believe in hope, optimism, and friendship. When a film represents all this, how can I not be confident about this? This was pretty easy. I have done four films with Sooraj Barjatya and Uunchai, for me, is his best so far in terms of its philosophy. It has come at the time, after two years of COVID, when people are disappointed with life and there’s wide hopelessness in their minds. A positive film like Uunchai was important for people in such times. This film is not giving any lecture. It’s an entertaining film and it simply makes you laugh and makes you feel hopeful about life. It gives you that much-required relief.

VK: A lot of people who have watched Uunchai have said that one of the best things about the film is that it’s not preachy.

AK: In real life also, none of us is preachy people. We are not giving updesh. I never said to anyone ‘Humare Zamane Mein…‘ I am relevant because I am today’s person. Mr Bachchan, at the age of 80, is relevant because he’s changed with time. And so is Boman Irani, Neena (Gupta), and Sarika (Thakur). If you go via our bio-data, you’ll see that we have constantly reinvented ourselves.

VK: Another very interesting thing about the film is that there is no conflict between the elder and the young people. Usually, where there are two generations in a story, we often see some kind of age and experience-related conflict.

AK: Yes, because there’s no conflict in Sooraj’s family. He comes from a family which believes in goodness. Look at the amazing part of Rajshri’s existence for 75 years with 60 films and how they are sticking to the values that they believe in. That in itself is inspiring. That’s why I call them the real first family of Indian cinema.

VK: They are making movies without villains.

AK: Yes. And also, they are celebrating life. They are the real cool dudes here. There’s no one like them. The coolest person is someone who can be honest, and hopeful. Those who call negativity cool, who talk in ‘phatti hui bhasha’ (torn language), don’t understand that being ‘sanskaari‘ (cultured) is being cool. They tried to slot them (Rajshri Productions) also because they are not capable of being the way they are. That’s the reason why you start criticising someone because you think you can’t match up to their standards.

VK: So tell me this: what has been your biggest motivation behind doing Uunchai? I am asking you this because I know you would have done a Rajshri film in any circumstance. But, what made you do Uunchai?

AK: I think I was in that phase where I was trying to change the course of my life. I want to be different when I am 60. To be different means I need to look different, and to do that, I needed to go to the gym and change myself physically. I thought people simply start calling you uncle and declare you irrelevant. I never let someone call me ‘uncle ji’ not because I have an issue with being called that but because that term is a cliche in India.

VK: It’s a stereotype…

AK: Yes, it is. Nobody can say ‘uncle ji, let me guide you with Instagram’ or tell me about a certain gadget because I know it already. I am happy to be 532 films old but to call me a ‘veteran’ because it suits you, I will not allow that. I was going through that phase where I wanted to reinvent myself. And at that time, Sooraj comes up with a film like Uunchai which is about people of a certain age trying to sort of break the stereotypes and break the barriers. They are trying to look for courage.

Even at home sometimes, we treat our parents like they are done with their lives. That’s not right. Their experience of life should be your best education. At my place, I have an 84-year-old experienced lady who can tell me so much about life but we make these people redundant. So when Uunchai came up with a philosophy, I said I have to do it. I would have anyway done the film in any case, as you said earlier. I would do a walk-in role in a Rajshri film.

VK: You are talking about this phase that pushed you to do something different and to reinvent yourself. Was there any phase in your life where you were doing movies just for the sake of it then

AK: Yes, definitely. There was that time. I remember I was going from Mysore to Bangalore, and then I had a flight from there to Mumbai and then to Chennai because I was working round the clock. I became like a machine. I was sleeping and suddenly, I felt blood trickling down my nose and I thought ‘what the hell am I doing? I am not enjoying now.’ So, that is the day, 20 years back, when I decided to pause. And now, in the last few years, I am doing what I feel I need to. But, there was a phase when your mind is all messed up because that’s what success does to you.

VK: I will now take you a few years back. This is about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It is one of the most popular films that you have starred in. Now, when you look back on it. Do you find anything sexist or misogynist about its storyline?

AK: We can always come up with millions of interpretations whenever we are looking at the past. I never thought about it until you asked me this question. It was an entertaining film and it’s a brand which means it related to a lot of people. It has become fashionable now to give interpretations to what people do. If that was not the intention of Karan Johar, then that was not the intention of the film. If people are making a film with a certain sense of innocence or joy, then I don’t think there’s any problem with that.

VK: Coming back to Uunchai. I am guessing that the ‘Everest’ in the story and the fact that a group of people decides to climb it is not just a reference to it being a physical entity. It also symbolises something which looks unachievable.

AK: Absolutely.

VK: Tell me what is this symbolic Everest for Anupam Kher in his life?

AK: I have a new Everest everyday. I like to conquer everything… my fears. I like to find difficulties. Breaking a barrier or breaking a stereotype is reaching Everest for me. We all have it and that’s why audiences of all ages are resonating with this film. I have been doing that. I was 28 when I played a 65-year-old man in Saaransh, my first film. I was the first actor who broke that myth of typecasting. I was doing Karma, Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, A Wednesday – you cannot slot me. I have no fear of failure. That fear stops you from doing things. I don’t know how to speak English and I work in Hollywood films. I think in Hindi, not in English. For me to do Silver Linings Playbook or Bend It Like Beckham and others – I am breaking these barriers everyday.

VK: Wherever you are in life today, is this where you set to be when you were starting say almost 40 years back?

AK: I am just enjoying the journey. I am never worried about the generation. Today, in 2022, I have three biggest films in my name – The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and Uunchai. If Box Office is the barometer of your success, then my films would be collecting Rs 500 crore until the next week. I never thought I will reach this state but then I always say that ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai… (Anything can happen).

