Anupam Kher Turns Director on His 69th Birthday With ‘Tanvi The Great’, Check Viral Announcement Video

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had recently took another challenge on his 69th birthday. The actor is all set to direct a film titled, 'Tanvi The Great.' After sharing the script, Anupam seeks blessing from his mother, Watch.

Mumbai: National award winner actor, Anupam Kher who had recently made headlines yesterday for taking up new challenges every year on his birthday. On March 7th Anupam Kher celebrates his 69th birthday, and the actor has set himself another challenge. Taking to his social media account, the veteran actor is all set to direct another film. It is to be noted that, Anupam took the blessings of his mother before he showed the script. Read on.

Anupam her To Direct, ‘Tanvi The Great’, A New Challenege On His 69th Birthday

Taking to Anupam Kher’s Instagram handle, the actor wrote a long descriptive caption and added a short video. Anupam wrote, “”TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too (sic).”

Anupam Kher further expressed, “Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! (folding hands emoji) #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio”

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In the video, it can seen that Anupam seeking blessing from his mother. Anupam adds, “Aap mujhe aur iss picture mein saare kaam karne waalo ko aashirwaad do (Please bless me and all the people who worked in this picture.)(sic).” In response, Anupam’s mother expresses, “Bahut achhi karegi. Aagge se bahut hee achhi karegi. Sab thik thak ho, mera aashirwaad hai (You will do very well. The film will perform well in theatres. All is well, You have my blessings) (sic).”

Just 24 hours before his birthday, Anupam Kher came forward and shared a clip on his social media handle, where he expressed about his birthday, and how he looks forward to taking new challenges in his life, and learning something new, the veteran actor had taken on the challenge of directing the film, ‘Tanvi The Great’ under Anupam Kher Studios. It is worth noting that Anupam Kher played a crucial role in uplifting the Bollywood standards. The veteran actor has featured in over 500 films. In films like The Kashmir Files, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, A Wednesday, and Sooryavansham, Anupama Kher has played a pivotal role in such films.

On behalf of India.com, we would like to wish Anupam Kher a very happy birthday!

On behalf of India.com, we would like to wish Anupam Kher a very happy birthday!