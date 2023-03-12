Home

Anupam Kher recently visited Kolkata's Kalighat temple and prayed for his late friend and former co-star Satish Kaushik.

Anupam Kher Visit’s Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple: Anupam Kher recently visited Kolkata’s Kalighat temple and prayed at the ancient holy site. The actor was recently present at his colleague and late friend Satish Kaushik’s funeral and was devasted by the latter’s sudden demise. Anupam and Satish had an association of 45 years as pals and co-actors. The Uunchai actor had even written a heart-wrenching note on the actor-filmmaker’s death. He also posted a video message while getting emotional about his memories with his late friend. While being surrounded by devotees and media, Anupam spoke about his devotion and regards for the temple.

CHECK OUT ANUPAM KHER’S VIDEO FROM KALIGHAT TEMPLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

ANUPAM KHER PRAYED FOR SATISH KAUSHIK’S DEPARTED SOUL AT KALIGHAT TEMPLE

The 67-year-old dropped his video coming out of the temple premises and captioned his Instagram post as “Today, I felt grateful to have darshan of Maa Kali in Kolkata’s great Kalighat temple. Prayed for the integrity of the country and all of you. Prayed for the peace of soul of my friend Satish Kaushik. The history of temples in the country is amazing! Hail mother Goddess Kali!”. In the video he told the paparazzi “Aaj mai Kalighat Temple mein Ma Kali ke darshan ke liye aya. Sab bhakto se mulakat ki aur sabke liye prathna ki. Mere dost Satish Kaushik ke aatma ki shanti ke liye prathna ki (I have come to Kalighat Temple today to seek blessings from Goddess Kali. I have met devotees here and prayed for everyone, including my friend Satish Kaushik’s departed soul).”

ANUPAM KHER PAID AN EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO SATISH KAUSHIK

On Satish’s death, Anupam and poured his heart out on social media and wrote “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”.

Anupam will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency, where he plays Indian independence activist and socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The late Satish Kaushik will also be seen as Indian freedom fighter and politician Babu Jagjivan Ram in the movie.

