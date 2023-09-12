Anupam Kher's Review Of SRK’s Jawan Has A Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Connection

Home

Refreshing your memory, Shan Rukh Khan played Anupam Kher's son in the 1995 iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was made under the direction of Aditya Chopra.

Anupam Kher on SRK's Jawan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan has managed to create new benchmarks of success with his latest release, Jawan. With an outstanding performance at the box office, the action thriller is also being lauded by critics and audiences. Adding to the list, Anupam Kher also used social media to share his review of Jawan, and his heartfelt note had a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge connection. Anupam Kher recently watched Jawan in Amritsar along with other moviegoers and was all praises for SRK’s most recent release.

Anupam Kher’s Pens Insta Post For DDLJ Co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Mere pyaare Shah Rukh! Abhi abhi Amritsar me audience ke sath aapki film jawan dekh kar nikla hun. Lutf aa gaya. Action, picture ka scale, aapki ada aur performance bahut hi umda hai. Ek-do jagah toh maine seeti wagera bhi maar di. Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @Atlee_dir. Mumbai wapas akar gale laga kar bolunga – O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola @iamsrk. (My dear Shah Rukh! I have just seen your film Jawan with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, your style and performance are very good. At one or two places, I even whistled. After coming back to Mumbai, I will definitely hug you and say – O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola)”

Check out the post below:

मेरे प्यारे शाहरुख़! अभी अभी अमृतसर में ऑडियंस के साथ आपकी फ़िल्म “जवान” देख कर निकला हूँ।लुत्फ़ आ गया।एक्शन, पिक्चर का स्केल, आपकी अदा और परफॉरमेंस बहुत ही उम्दा है।एक दो जगह तो मैंने सिटी वग़ैरा भी मार दी!🤪 Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and… pic.twitter.com/FpuruDPlvE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 11, 2023

The last line of the post caught everyone’s attention as the line ‘O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola’ is from Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher’s iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. They essayed the role of father and son in the 1995 drama and used this particular dialogue to show their unique bond. The line is first used in a scene where Anupam Kher is happy that his son Raj (SRK) has managed to fail college in London.

Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post definitely took the netizens down memory lane.

In the meantime, released on September 7, SRK’s Jawan has minted more than Rs 500 crore on the ticket counters till now. The flick continues to run in the cinema halls and is expected to heavily add to its gross collection in the coming days.

