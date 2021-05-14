Mumbai: Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce is the much-awaited moment of the Star Plus show Anupama. For over weeks, fans are waiting for Anupama and Vanraj to part ways. However, now it seems as if viewers cannot wait anymore for this big twist. Also Read - TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Pips Anupama To Top Slot

Star Plus took to social media sharing a clip where Anupama catches her husband Vanraj and Kavya in an intimate scene. Sharing the video, the channel asked fans what they think about Anupama and Vanraj's divorce track. People took it as an opportunity to tell makers that they are finding the track really slow and that Anupama and Vanraj must get divorced as soon as possible. "Fasten the story now. It has been stretched for more than enough," one of the fans commented. Another fan mentioned that she is too tired of the track and wrote, "Pls complete this divorce slot.. Thak gaye ab toh." However, it must also be noticed that the majority of the people supported Anupama getting a divorce from Vanraj. "Divorce is necessary, Anu u shouldn't forgive Vanraj! He will break ur trust again if u do so!," another social media user wrote. Fans also mentioned that the slow track is probably one of the reasons that the show lost its top spot on the TRP chart.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Another social media user shared a hilarious experience and wrote, "Karwa do yaar inka divorce, 12 May bola tha Meri mom ko neend nahi aa rahi. Itni to woh Meri shaadi ko leke excited nahi hai jitna inke divorce ko leke hai!"

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.