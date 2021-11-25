Anupamaa latest episode: Apart from the whole drama in the Shah house, the makers of Anupamaa are subtly showing Anupama slowly developing feelings for Anuj Kapadia. In the upcoming episode, we’ll see her making a chocolate cake (or was that a brownie?) for Anuj since she knows how much he loves chocolates. As shown in the promo of the next episode, Anuj will confess his love for the chocolate but the way he says it will increase Anupama’s heartbeats. “Main tumse sacha pyar karta hun,” says Anuj, leaving Anupama all stunned only to realise that he was just expressing his love for the chocolate.Also Read - Anupama Starts Falling For Anuj Kapadia But Baa's Drama Leads Her Back to The Shah Family

Meanwhile, the fans are happy to see how the writers of the show are making Anupama fall for Anuj a little more every day and not just in a filmy way to make it look like it happened overnight. While on one day, Anupama starts thinking of Anuj after Bapuji tells her that he’s the man for her, in another scene, she gets to know about the depth of Anuj’s love for her. In a Bhai Duj episode, she gets to know that it was Anuj who silently kept her magnets with him all these years after she lost them once on the college campus. These tiny details are growing on Anupama and will eventually lead her to Anuj’s life and his heart forever. Now, how soon and beautifully that happens is yet to be seen. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Can't Wait For Morning, Say Anuj Will Freak Out After The Big Twist in Story

Would Anupama be able to reciprocate Anuj’s love? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa! Also Read - ‘Hailaaa, Kitni Achhi Baatein Karti Hai Aap!' What Happens When Monisha Meets Anupama - Watch!