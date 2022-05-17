MaAn Wedding Video: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows and as per the TRP list, the Rupali Ganguly starrer show hasn’t taken any other position as the storyline is real and gripping. It’s been more than a year that Anupamaa has continued to be at the top run. The audience likes the love story of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). Fans are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares on-screen. Anupamaa has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew. MaanKiShaadi is the hot topic these days on social media as Anuj and Anupama are all set to tie the knot. In today’s episode of Anupamaa, the makers gave a glimpse of bride-to-be Anupama and groom-to-be Anuj Kapadia, who are all set to get married after experiencing highs and lows.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Say 'Thoda Better Hua' After #MaAn Ki Haldi Episode, Swoon Over Anuj-Anupama's Yellow Look

Also Read - TRP List Week 18: Anupamaa Rules, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares 3rd Spot But Where is Naagin 6?

Today’s episode showed Anupama doing her mommy duties and makes everyone realise that a mother is never off-duty. Even if she is getting married to Anuj, that doesn’t mean she will forget her children. In the upcoming episode segment, Anupama’s look as a bride has been revealed and Anuj’s look as a groom was shown when he makes a dashing entry at his wedding with a dance performance. Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Alma Hussein to be Samar’s New Love Interest in The Show

Videos And Photos From MaAn Ki Shaadi

For the big day, Anupama chose a white lehenga and completed the look with a bright red dupatta. Whereas, Anuj picked a red sherwani with a green turban and was tagged ‘the most handsome dulha’ by fans.

Finally!!! She’s going to be Mrs #Anupamaa Anuj Kapadia very soon🥺🤧😭❤️❤️ mere aansu abhi se nahi ruk rahe yaar 😭😭 How’s the josh FD walo ?????????????? #MaAnKiShaadi 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZCHWuciw4B — rups_my_queen (@rups_queen) May 17, 2022



In one of the videos shared by fan pages, Anuj applies sindoor and adorns Anupama with mangalsutra- it is considered to be auspicious as it brings good fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (RU)P’S (RU)CHI ❤️✨🦋 (@maanxgaurup_10)

Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real. The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.