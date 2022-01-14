Anupamaa Written Episode, January 14, 2022: The latest episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama trying to make Vanraj understand and warn him to stay away from Malvika aka Mukku as they are getting closer. Vanraj says he is only keeping his professional relationship just professional. Vanraj tells her that right now his only focus is to be successful and he can’t help it if Malvika is over-friendly. Anupama then meets Anuj and tells him that sometimes what may look like more than friendship is nothing like friendship, to which Anuj says that sometimes what may look like friendship is more than that. Anupama later feels that she needs to do something to bring Anuj and Malvika closer.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Says 'Expect The Unexpected' While Talking About Upcoming Twist | Read On

The main highlight of recent Anupamaa episode is the romantic moments of Anupama and Anuj. In between a serious conversation, Anupama feeds Anuj and wipes his mouth with her saree. She then starts dreaming about their relationship. Anupama leaves her hair open, holds Anuj's hands, and walks hand-in-hand with him in a park. The duo romance while eating ice cream. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's camaraderie is just magical and in no time, MaAn fans started talking about the latest episode on social media. It's a treat to their fans and the romantic moments left all their fans in awe of them. MaAn fans just can't stop gushing over Anuj- Anupama and flooded Twitter with their sweet reactions. #MaAn has been trending with users going gaga over the couple. One elated fan wrote, 'jaldi se sach hojai'.

Online Dating ki duniya mein purane Zamane ke love letters 😭🥺❤️ My beautiful #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/IgJUqjfHcz — #MaAn (@mynameisprerna) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, at the Shah house, Baa witnesses a huge argument between Samar and Nandini. While Nandini is speaking for her maasi Kavya, Samar tells her that the family is supportive of Kavya and they don’t want to get into her and Vanraj’s problems. Baa later calls them and tells Nandini that Kavya decided to go on a break on her own, and if they would have stopped her, she would have complained about it too. Their argument goes to the next level and Samar tells her that she finally got influenced by her aunt.

In the upcoming episodes we will see that Anupamaa decides to leave Anuj’s home and go back to her own place. She later gets to know about the argument that happened between Samar and Nandini. How will Anupamaa fix it?