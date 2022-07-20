Anupama Written Update, July 20: The Anupamaa fans continue to stay pissed with the writers of the show after the Tuesday episode airs. Anuj and Anupama take their daughter to Pakhi’s school for admission where Pakhi creates an entire ruckus about not being able to readily accept a kid in the family who’s also her mother’s second daughter. She tells her that Choti Anu cannot study at the same school where she has also been because it will bring embarrassment to her in the longer run.Also Read - Anupama Fans Criticise Kinjal, Call Her Biggest Roadblock in Anupama's Growth - Check Reactions | Written Update, July 18
This upsets the girl and she starts crying. Anuj gets irked and tells Anupama that he can't see a tear in his daughter's eyes and he will make sure she's studying at the best school in the city now. Anupama, however, feels a bit disappointed and tells Anuj that she knows most of the teachers in the school and shares a good relationship with them which will be helpful for Choti Anu in her new journey. Mr Kapadia doesn't agree though. Now, check how even the fans on Twitter are not happy with Anupama insisting on making Choti Anu study at the same school.
Here’s how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:
Meanwhile, Kinjal continues to behave like a grown-up kid, giving more opportunities to the nasty members of the Shah family to target Anupama. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will instigate Kinjal against Anupama. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!