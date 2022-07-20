Anupama Written Update, July 20: The Anupamaa fans continue to stay pissed with the writers of the show after the Tuesday episode airs. Anuj and Anupama take their daughter to Pakhi’s school for admission where Pakhi creates an entire ruckus about not being able to readily accept a kid in the family who’s also her mother’s second daughter. She tells her that Choti Anu cannot study at the same school where she has also been because it will bring embarrassment to her in the longer run.Also Read - Anupama Fans Criticise Kinjal, Call Her Biggest Roadblock in Anupama's Growth - Check Reactions | Written Update, July 18

This upsets the girl and she starts crying. Anuj gets irked and tells Anupama that he can’t see a tear in his daughter’s eyes and he will make sure she’s studying at the best school in the city now. Anupama, however, feels a bit disappointed and tells Anuj that she knows most of the teachers in the school and shares a good relationship with them which will be helpful for Choti Anu in her new journey. Mr Kapadia doesn’t agree though. Now, check how even the fans on Twitter are not happy with Anupama insisting on making Choti Anu study at the same school. Also Read - Did Anupama Actor Aneri Vajani Confirm Dating Mishkat Varma? Here's What We Know

Here’s how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:

Why #Anupamaa why? Why were you so hell bent on creating complications for ur entire family. Ok if you know the teachers and principal of the school. There are millions of children who go to such schools where parents do not know the staff and still manage. #AnujKapadia #MaAn — (@rakheeharlalka) July 20, 2022

Also Read - Anupama Fans in Awe of Anuj's Bonding With Choti Anu, Declare Them Best Father-Daughter Duo | Written Update, July 15

Personally know many who’ve had the fortune to graduate from ‘hi-fi’ schools with ‘sabhyata’ & ‘sanskruti’, without parents knowing the teachers or principal of those schools…& with GOD’s grace have rocking careers & beautiful families… just saying! #Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) July 20, 2022

Don’t need to enroll Baby Anu in Pakhi’s school janha maa baap se baat karne ki tameez na sikhai jaaye ya ye na sikhaya jaaye ki Maa baap ko cheat nahi karte us shool mein na padhana hi theek hai, Apart from CA drama ye Paakhi ek number ki battmiz aur dhokhebaaz hai #Anupamaa — Isha (@Isha56789) July 20, 2022

I don’t want a miraculous transformation for Anupama but I feel there are certain things that don’t signify ‘middle class’ anymore just the stereotype of middleclass and those need to go like the bag and certain sarees etc #Anupamaa — iti (@itvopines) July 20, 2022

Makers shyd bhool gye h ki anuj pakhi k school ka trustee h‍♀

Pakhi is back to her original version.

#Anupamaa — Ar (@Ar14702672) July 20, 2022

This, exactly same thought crossed my mind. AK could have easily walked away with CA letting #Anupamaa deal with Pakhi. It was so painful to see that CA was made to feel unwanted again which she has been dealing all her life. Not done makers ☹️ https://t.co/xQwsMbsX7E — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Kinjal continues to behave like a grown-up kid, giving more opportunities to the nasty members of the Shah family to target Anupama. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will instigate Kinjal against Anupama. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!