Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Anupama will completely change the lives of Anupama and Vanraj. The duo will be visiting the court finally for their divorce. The moment is surely painful for both but while Vanraj’s emotions will be visible, Anupama will be seen hiding her emotions and inner pain. Also Read - Anupamaa Loses Top Spot on TRP List, is 'Bechari' Track The Reason? | Opinion

Anupama and Vanraj will be visiting the family court in the upcoming episode. Vanraj is still in dilemma about divorce and his hands will shiver while signing the divorce papers. He will drop the pen before signing divorce papers and will look at Anupama with a feeling of love, fear and confusion. Anupama will sign divorce papers first and Vanraj will follow him. The duo will part their ways from this point. Also Read - TRP Report Week 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Replaces Anupamaa At Top Spot - Check The Full List Here

Following the divorce, Anupama will return her mangalsutra to Vanraj calling it a sheer thread since it no more has any relevance with the end of their relationship.

Divorce comes despite Baa trying to convince Anupama that it will only make things more complicated especially because she is also suffering from an ovary tumor.

Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly took to social media sharing a clip from the upcoming episode and wrote, ”I will not follow where the path may lead. But I will walk where there is no path and leave a trail …A new journey for Anupamaa DIVORCE – the closing of one chapter and maybe opening a new one…A journey starts when u think one has ended.” While this has confirmed that Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce will be an end towards a new beginning, speculations rife if Advait have a key role to play in this from now on.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.