Mumbai: Kavya is preparing for her marriage with Vanraj in Star Plus show Anupama. She has already distributed wedding invitations, asked Advait to prepare for the wedding ceremony and is now preparing for her haldi and mehandi. But since Vanraj is confused about the same, the audience is eagerly waiting for what will happen next.

In the upcoming episode, we will see a verbal argument between Anupama and Kavya. Kavya visits Anupama and asks her to put mehendi on her palm, but Anupamaa cleverly avoids that and even tells Kavya that she shouldn't take her for granted anymore. And when Kavya asks her to come to the wedding, she straight away tells her a no.

The next day an excited Kavya calls everyone for her haldi, but Baa refuses to be a part of it. Vanraj is still confused and is unable to decide if he should marry Kavya or not. He even talks to Babuji and tells him that he doesn't want to marry Kavya.

We have seen how desperately Kavya wants to marry Vanraj, but hope you did not miss her saying that she will take revenge for all that was done to her in the past. Meanwhile, Rakhi is also back and it will be interesting to see if she will support Anupama or Kavya.

Anupama features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.