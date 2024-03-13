Anupama New Update: Anuj Finds CCTV Footage of Toshu Stealing Necklace, Anu Lashes Out At Paritosh and Baa

Home

Anupama New Update: Anuj Kapdia Finds CCTV Footage of Paritosh Stealing Necklace, Anupamaa Lashes Out At Toshu and Baa

In the latest episode of the daily soap, Anupamaa makes a surprise visit at Toshu's place, on the other hand Aadhya finds about the equation between Anuj Kapdia and Anupamaa. Read on.

Anupamaa Latest Update: The most loved Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa has been making huge waves on social media, since Anupamaa was released from prison, also to make sure, the police informed Yashdeep that she cannot leave the country and she can be called to the prison for interrogation. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia has yet to visit India to meet Shruti and Aadhya. At Paristosh’s house, the temperature rises when Anupamaa shows up at the door, after getting bail from the prison. It was also witnessed that Anupamaa started suspecting her son. Read on.

Yashdeep’s Beeji Handles Anupamaa’s Trauma

At the start of the episode, Anupamaa is seen at Yashdeep’s house where she talks with Beeji about her terrible experience from Anuj Kapadia’s event to the prison. Anu recalled the time when she was called a ‘thief’ for stealing the costliest necklace from the event, even though she didn’t steal it, the thought of her getting arrested and getting behind bars still haunted her in the first place. Beeji on the other hand, showed some motivation to Anupamaa and insisted her not overthink the situation. While Anupamaa was loyal to her business at Spice and Chutney restaurant, she informed Yashdeep about losing their customers.

Supporting the matter, Yash agreed that customers might go from the restaurant but they will surely make a comeback after knowing that Anupamaa was not the real thief and everything will get back to normal. When Anupamaa was ready to visit Toshu’s home, Yahsdeep decided to surprise, Anu he took her to his restaurant and along with the employees greeted Anupamaa after returning from the prison. One of the employees came forward and insisted that Anupamaa stay strong until the police get hold of the real culprit.

Anupamaa Makes A Surprise Visit To Toshu’s House

After returning from Spice and Chutney restaurant, Anupamaa decides to visit Paritosh’s house. It was Vanraj who opened the door and noticed Anupamaa standing outside, Except Kinjal, everyone was shocked to see Anupamaa, as soon as Kinjal saw her mother-in-law, she rushed and hugged her Kinjal also asked about her well-being. On the other hand, Paritosh, Baa, and Vanraj were in a state of shock to see Anupamaa. As soon as Anupamaa entered the house she said that it was the help of Beeji and Yashdeep who bailed her out, after listening to this Baa got furious and questioned why Anuj Kapadia didn’t show up in the first place, as he was responsible for Anupamaa’s arrest and it was his event.

After listening to Baa’s response, she slams her with a response that no one from their family showed up in the first place, Anu also stated that it didn’t matter who took her out, but with the help of Yashdeep and Beeji, she got a second chance to live her life. Agreeing with Anupamaa’s point Kinjal took the side of her mother-in-law.

Anupamaa Suspects Her Son Paritosh Responsible For Her Mother’s Arrest

Later in the episode, Paritosh was seen worried after his mother returned from prison, on the other hand, Anupamaa looked furiously at her son and questioned her about the incident. Anupamaa on the other hand was done with Paristosh and started questioning his duty at the event. On multiple occasions, Paritosh decided not to answer Anu’s question and decided to dodge it. It was not the first time that Paritosh was confronted, it was his wife Kinjal who cross-questioned him about the incident. Even then Toshu decided to hide the fact, and it was only Vanraj who knew the circumstance of Toshu and decided to remain silent. As the heated debate continued in Toshu’s house, Baa took a stand and told Anupamaa to stop interrogating her son as if he were the main culprit who would have hidden the necklace in Anu’s handbag in the first place.

Aadhya Finds About The Equation Between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia

The last time Aadhya spoke to her father was when he was in prison trying to meet Anupamaa who was put behind bars. Since then, Anuj Kapadia’s phone has been unavailable, Shurti on the other hand with her deteriorating health calls out Anuj Kapadia’s name repeatedly. After several attempts by Aadhya trying to contact her father, she gets news of Anupamaa being arrested. Connecting the dots, Aadhya concludes that his father doesn’t want to be with Shruti anymore and he cares about his Anupamaa. Getting frustrated, Aadhya throws off her mobile which breaks into pieces.

Do you think Anupamaa would ever know that Paritosh was the real culprit? What are your thoughts about the equation between Anuj Kapadia and Shruti? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa!

